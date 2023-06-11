Canada's Nick Taylor wins RBC Canadian Open in a playoff to end 69-year drought

Photo: The Canadian Press

TORONTO — As Nick Taylor's 72-foot eagle putt dropped to win the RBC Canadian Open a who's who of Canadian golf charged the green with bottles of champagne to spray him.

Mike Weir, Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin, and Golf Canada officials ran toward Taylor to celebrate as thousands of fans surrounding the hole came unglued.

After a 69-year drought a Canadian had finally won the men's national golf championship.

The lengthy putt ended a dramatic four-hole playoff with England's Tommy Fleetwood. They had been tied at 17-under after 72 holes to top the tightly packed leaderboard at Oakdale Golf and Country Club. Both players birdied the first playoff hole and then picked up consecutive pars before Taylor's stunning clincher on No. 18.

"Nice moment for Nick and the fans here," said Fleetwood, who birdied Nos. 17 and 18 to force the playoff as Taylor watched on TV in the clubhouse. "It's great to be a part of that Sunday and that playoff.

"I had my chances, really. It wasn't to be this time. Congratulations to him."

The wild celebrations included Hadwin, who's also from Abbotsford, getting tackled by a security guard as he rushed onto the green to congratulate Taylor. Hadwin insisted he was too filled with adrenalin to even feel the tackle.

"It's incredible. I mean, what do you say to one of the greatest moments of Canadian golf history?" said Hadwin. "I think we all predicted that this was going to happen.

"I'm not sure that any one of us predicted a 72-foot eagle putt in a fourth hole playoff to get it done, but what a way to go."

The last Canadian to win the event was Pat Fletcher in 1954 at Vancouver's Point Grey Golf and Country Club. There have been other close calls, including a dramatic three-hole playoff in 2004 when Fiji's Vijay Singh beat Weir at Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, Ont., in 2004.

"My heart is pumping for him still," said Weir on the 18th green as the celebration for Taylor's win continued nearby. "That's just an amazing finish."

This year's edition of the Canadian Open was the one to end the drought.

With next week's U.S. Open on the west coast at the Los Angeles Country Club, most of the top-ranked players stayed away from Toronto to rest ahead of the third major of the men's golf season.

No. 12 Sam Burns was the highest ranked player on the FedEx Cup standings in the field and he missed the cut on Friday. No. 13 Rory McIlroy saw the weekend, as did No. 16 Tyrrell Hatton.

The fact that eight Canadians made the cut — the most since 2002 — was also promising.

When the third round began on Saturday morning, Taylor was a long shot to win. He had struggled to a 3-over 75 in the first round and then squeaked into the weekend with a 67 to sit at 2-under.

But he rocketed up the leaderboard on Saturday with 9-under 63 to set a new course record at Oakdale and head into the fourth round in a tie with England's Aaron Rai for eighth at 11-under.

Third-round leader C.T. Pan, Hatton and Aaron Rai tied for third.

— With files from Joshua Clipperton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2023.