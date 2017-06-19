Facebook tips

Photo: Contributed

Are you new to Facebook? Are you an experienced Facebook user?

Love it or hate it, Facebook has its quirks.

Here are a few tips that will make Facebook better. Or at least less annoying.

How to download Facebook photos

Lots of people ask me this. It’s easy once you know how.

Open Facebook and find a photo you’d like to have on your own computer.

Click on the photo

On the bottom edge of the photo, click on Options

Click on Download

Click on Save… and allow the photo to finish downloading

Go back to your computer and open the Downloads folder. Find the picture there. It will be named with just a random-looking string of numbers

Move the photo to a folder in your Pictures folder

From there, you’ll be able to view and edit the picture in the photo program of your choice.

I made a screen cast that shows the steps in more detail. It’s an old screen cast on an old version of Windows, but you can easily apply those steps to your more modern version of Windows.

You’ll find the video here.

How to find videos you’ve already watched on Facebook

Have you ever enjoyed a video on Facebook and then been unable to locate it later? Me too. Sometimes months later. Sometimes later that same day. It turns out there’s an easy way to find these things.

Open Facebook to your page and click the downward pointing arrow in the top right corner

Click on Activity Log

Find the section with Photos, Likes, and Comments

Click on More

Click on Videos Watched

From here, you can go backward in time to find the video you want. You can also search for it by clicking the spyglass icon and typing in something informative.

When you find it, simply click on it to watch the video again.

You can remove any video from your search history by clicking on the pen icon next to it, or you can clear your entire video viewing history from the link at the top.

How to watch Facebook videos while your looking at other things on Facebook

Facebook lets you pin a video to the upper left corner of your News Feed page while you continue to scroll through your News Feed.

Open Facebook and find some video in your feed, or locate one from your past!

Hover your mouse cursor over the lower part of the video window, and click on the square icon that says Continue watching while you use Facebook

You’ll get a small window with the video playing in it at the top left of your Facebook. Put your cursor near the top of that window to close it or to drag it somewhere else if you don’t like it on the top left.

How to turn off auto play for Facebook videos

Again, an older screen cast, but the procedure is the same.

Do you use Facebook? Do you need help securing it? Would you like to have more control over Facebook’s notifications? I can help.

Email [email protected] with your questions or phone for an appointment.

Do you need help with your computer? I'm here to help you and your home or business computer get along.