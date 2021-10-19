Mayor praises local organizers of BC Thanksgiving Food Drive

Photo: Contributed Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki (middle) thanks the organizers.

Penticton is celebrating the success of the role it played in the annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive.

Danny Kane and Roger Ellingson were the co-chairs of the Penticton event, which received major sponsorship help from Save on Foods, Moduline Homes, Real Canadian Superstore and Major Paul of The Salvation Army.

Volunteers collected more than 12,000 pounds of food, plus cash and vouchers totalling $1,900.

Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki promised his full support for next year to ensure even more donations are collected.

Kane and Ellingson said they found the people of Penticton to be a caring and generous group and are thankful to call the city their home.

The goal of this year’s BC Thanksgiving Food Drive was to collect 600,000 pounds of food for local BC food banks.