BrainTrust Oktoberfest

Brain Injury is the leading cause of death and disability under the age of 44. In fact, every 3 minutes someone in BC sustains a brain injury. To bring awareness and help raise money to continue to educate and prevent brain injury in the Okanagan, The Stone Sisters Group is partnering with BrainTrust Canada, an Okanagan-based, not-for-profit association in our new Oktoberfest fundraiser. The event takes place on Friday, October 20th, at Mission Hall Community Centre, and tickets will include entertainment from a high energy Bavarian style band ‘Europa’, a traditional Bavarian meal and an Oktoberfest beer stein. This fundraiser will be supported by sponsor Pacific Western Brewing and exclusive media sponsors K96.3 radio and Castanet, with K96.3 Morning Hosts David & Tony as MCs for the event. Tickets are available at: www.braintrustcanada.com.



“Helping people find their dream home in Kelowna is what we’re all about. We work hard to establish trusting relationships and as a result we’ve gained a solid reputation for our great service and results here in Kelowna,” says Shannon Stone. “Our motto is similar to BrainTrust Canada, an organization there to help individuals and their families every step of the way in their journey. It’s a cause we truly believe in and we are thrilled to partner with BrainTrust,” says Tamara Stone.

“The incidence of brain injury continues to rise and these injuries come at a huge financial cost to the economy and a lifelong personal cost to those with injury and their loved ones”, says BrainTrust CEO, Mona Hennenfent. “BrainTrust works hard to increase awareness and raise money for this serious and under-recognized health issue and we sincerely appreciate the support of the Stone Sisters Group as our presenting sponsor.



BrainTrust Canada has been in existence for over 30 years in the Okanagan. Our mission is to bring the issue of brain injury to the forefront, maximize the potential of those who have been affected by brain injury, and reduce preventable brain injuries, especially among youth who are the highest risk for injury. Visit www.braintrustcaanada.com for more information on the organization. Follow us on Twitter:@braintrustCAD or like us at facebook.com/braintrustcanada