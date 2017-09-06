Winery pairs rover and rose

Photo: Contributed

The View Winery’s Wine and Wags attracted about 30 dog lovers for a vineyard walk and wine tasting Sunday with proceeds going to the St. John Ambulance Dog Therapy Program.

St. John’s Ellen Boelcke and her therapy dog Jesse were on hand for the vineyard walk and wine tasting on behalf of a program that includes about 3 thousand dog therapy teams across the country. The dogs bring joy and comfort to the sick and elderly in care homes and hospitals, they motivate children to read and relieve stress for students. Sometimes they just provide friendship to people in community settings like libraries.

As for Wine and Wags? "It’s a win-win-win situation”, says View Winery President Jennifer Molgat. "The dogs love it, a great program gets a boost and we make new friends.” Along with a selection of fine wines, wine and waggers were encouraged to sample some Ward’s Cider which is also produced at The View. Each tasting is matched with a simple food pairing.

The event drew a good crowd despite high temperatures and a lot of smoke in the air. They’re hoping for cooler and clearer conditions next week.

The event runs 4pm every Sunday through September at The View Winery’s Ward Rd location.