Oliver Vineyard donates

Tinhorn Creek Vineyards’ CEO and Co-Owner Sandra Oldfield presents a $15,000 cheque on behalf of the winery’s Celebrate the Arts charity to Lori Martine, Fine Arts Director at Oliver Elementary School, Tracy Harrington, Principal, South Okanagan Secondary School, Lisa Ante, Music Teacher at Tuc el Nuit School and Rod Kitt, School District #53 Career Education Coordinator during The Mounties concert at Tinhorn Creek Vineyards on Saturday August 26th. The donation will be divided equally between Oliver Elementary School, Tuc-el-Nuit Elementary School and South Okanagan Secondary School to support their arts programs.



Photo: Contributed

“Our annual Canadian Concert Series is all about bringing people together through music and celebrating our country’s musical talent,” says Sandra Oldfield, CEO and Co-Owner of Tinhorn Creek Vineyards. “We want to support our community and encourage the next generation of artists and performers by inspiring them through strong school arts programs that also give youth an outlet for expression. This supports their emotional well-being, their self-esteem and their overall balance to help them become well-rounded human beings.”



Tinhorn Creek launched Celebrate the Arts in 2015 and this is their third cash donation to the program, which supports local schools to fund extra music, drama, dance and fine arts programming for students. Tinhorn Creek Vineyards has also committed to in-kind donations, such as the use of their outdoor amphitheatre, tasting room and barrel cellar for performances and rehearsals, and use of the guest suite for visiting performers.



Tinhorn Creek remains committed to Celebrate the Arts and has pledged proceeds from next season’s Canadian Concert Series, as well as a portion of Tinhorn Creek’s annual income, to continue to support the program.



Visit www.tinhorn.com or call 250.498.3743 or 1.888.484.6467 for more information.