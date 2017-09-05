8th Annual VJH Classic

Photo: Contributed

8th Annual VJH Foundation Charity Classic Sponsored by the Paul Docksteader Foundation to Raise Funds for CardioPulmonary Care at Vernon Jubilee Hospital

The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation is pleased to announce a three-year title sponsorship from the Paul Docksteader Foundation for the Annual VJH Foundation Charity Classic Golf Tournament.



“We are extremely thankful for our growing partnership with the Paul Docksteader Foundation. Their commitment to the Title Sponsorship of our Charity Classic for the next three years is a testament to their caring and dedication to making a better community,” said Sue Beaudry, Director of Development for VJH Foundation.



Born from a philosophy of “it’s not just what you do, but more importantly, how you do it”, the Paul Docksteader Foundation is aligned from a place of heart, and the desire to assist and to serve others in the most kind, caring, and supportive of ways.



Their vision focuses on making a difference in a spirit of health, well-being, and support for the needs of our community.



The annual event will take place Sunday, September 10, 2017 on the Predator Course at Predator Ridge Resort. As Venue Sponsor, Predator Ridge, through support from its members and home owners, continues to make a generous donation of the course and a $10,000 prize table for the event.

Since its inception in 2009, this exciting event has raised $1,178,100 net to support health care needs at the Hospital.



This year’s tournament aims to raise $180,000 to support the Emergency and Cardio/Respiratory Departments at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.



The day includes a hot buffet breakfast, morning shot gun start, a Vegas scramble, and lots of fun on the course, all followed by a gourmet dinner.



The event is sold out, but those interested in participating can call 250.558.1362 to be placed on a wait list. For more information, please contact the Foundation office at 250-558-1362 or visit www.vjhfoundation.org.