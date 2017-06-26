Local companies give back

Photo: Contributed

This month, seven groups from local workplaces gave back by assisting non-profit agencies in the Central and South Okanagan with various projects around their facilities. The Pushor Mitchell United Way Day of Caring is a unique way for workplaces to donate employee time to help an agency in the community. By participating in a Day of Caring, workplaces increase agencies’ capacity for helping to complete jobs that would otherwise go unfinished or take agency staff away from their important roles helping people in need.



This month, Canadian Western Bank and TD Bank worked hard at Arion Therapeutic Farms, BMO Central employees donated their hard work to Peachland Wellness Centre and Arion Therapeutic Farms, BMO Penticton assisted South Okanagan Women in Need Society, and City of Kelowna Airport employees gave back at Lake Country Boys and Girls Club and Clubhouse Farms.



In June, 7 companies and 73 employees volunteered 182 hours to these agencies, a value of $3,640 in resource hours.



United Way CSO, on behalf of the non-profit agencies, would like to extend a huge thank you to all the workplaces who participated in Days of Caring this month!