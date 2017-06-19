Falcons to host charity game

Photo: GreystokePhoto.com

The Kelowna Falcons want to raise $50,000 in one night for charity and you can help.

On Wednesday June 28, 2017 the Falcons will host the sixth annual BC Fire Fighters Burn Fund charity game with all game ticket sales being donated.

“It’s a lofty goal,” says Falcons General Manager Mark Nonis. “That said; this is always one of our biggest nights of the year at the ballpark and the dollar amount each year continues to climb thanks to our amazing fans and our corporate partners. Everyday these fire fighters put their lives on the line to keep the rest of us safe. When something goes wrong the Burn Fund is there, so this is one way we know how to give back to them.”

Once again the game itself is just part of this massive event which culminates with an exciting fireworks display in centre field. During the game fans of all ages can enjoy the face painting, bouncy castles and food. Then following the game, fans will be entertained with a live concert just prior to the fireworks show.

If that wasn’t enough a mystery guest celebrity has been scheduled to throw out the ceremonial opening pitch.

Tickets are just $10.00 and can be purchased online or at Kelowna’s Main Fire Hall at 2255 Enterprise Way during regular business hours.

In the previous five years this Falcons charity game has raised over $150,000 for the BC Burn Fund and is hoping to add to that total on June 28th when they host the Cowlitz Black Bears.

For more information on the game, the event or to donate call the Falcons headquarters at 250-763-4100.