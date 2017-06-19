42998
42841

Get Involved  

An invaluable donation

- | Story: 199824

Mandeep Randhawa, who recently completed Okanagan College’s Heavy Mechanical Trades Foundation program, received an invaluable gift to launch his mechanics career: Ricardo Pacheco, joined by his wife Violeta Pacheco, donated his entire toolbox from his time as a heavy duty technician and owner of his own trucking company.
 
“It is so meaningful to receive this toolbox,” says Randhawa, who moved to the Okanagan from India two years ago. “These tools will give me a head start on my career. It’s a dream come true.”

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Get Involved articles