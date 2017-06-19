An invaluable donation

Photo: Contributed (L-R) Violeta Pacheco and Ricardo Pacheco present the toolbox gift to Okanagan College Heavy Mechanical Trades Foundation student Mandeep Randhawa.

Mandeep Randhawa, who recently completed Okanagan College’s Heavy Mechanical Trades Foundation program, received an invaluable gift to launch his mechanics career: Ricardo Pacheco, joined by his wife Violeta Pacheco, donated his entire toolbox from his time as a heavy duty technician and owner of his own trucking company.



“It is so meaningful to receive this toolbox,” says Randhawa, who moved to the Okanagan from India two years ago. “These tools will give me a head start on my career. It’s a dream come true.”