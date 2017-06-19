Lions support local kids

Photo: Contributed YMCA child minding children with Lions Club Members John Gates, Barry Armbrust, Tom Mackie, Al Fennig and Erv Schmidt.

On Wednesday, June 14, the Kelowna-Rutland Lions Club members visited the Kelowna Family YMCA with a big cheque that will help a lot more local children and youth in need.



The Lions Clubs International and YMCA’s share a core belief – to serve their community. One of the Lions key missions is to support children through scholarships, recreation and mentoring.



The $1,000 gift to the YMCA will make it possible for more underprivileged children, youth and families from our community to access Y child care and other programs that will support their health, development and positively impact their lives.