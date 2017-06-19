42877
39976

Get Involved  

Lions support local kids

- | Story: 199822

On Wednesday, June 14, the Kelowna-Rutland Lions Club members visited the Kelowna Family YMCA with a big cheque that will help a lot more local children and youth in need.
 
The Lions Clubs International and YMCA’s share a core belief – to serve their community. One of the Lions key missions is to support children through scholarships, recreation and mentoring.
 
The $1,000 gift to the YMCA will make it possible for more underprivileged children, youth and families from our community to access Y child care and other programs that will support their health, development and positively impact their lives. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Get Involved articles