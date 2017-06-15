Orphans say thank you

Photo: Contributed

The efforts of children in Kelowna will help put a safe roof over the heads of orphans in India.

Kelowna Coun. Mohini Singh, a director of the locally based East Meets West Foundation, says a recent entrepreneurial fundraiser at Anne McClymont Elementary School raised $2,500.

That money is being donated to the Navajyoti Creche, an orphanage near Kolkata that is sponsored by the charity. It will pay to renovate a rough, unused room so more children can be helped.

The McClymont students designed and sold their own products in the fair, selling everything from birdhouses to dreamcatchers and homemade cookies.

Singh said the charity's mandate doesn't allow it to spend on capital projects, only care for the children, so the money from the sale will help with a project East Meets West would otherwise be unable to undertake.

Singh shared a photo of the children at the orphanage, holding a large Thank You sign.