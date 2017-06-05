Over $500K for hospitals

Photo: Contributed Pictured, from left: Alberta Children’s Hospital senior director of community initiatives & events Liz Ballendine; BC Children’s Hospital president & CEO Teri Nicholas; Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones; Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba president & CEO Lawrence Prout; Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation vice president Karen Faulkner; and Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation director of donor relations Jana Len.

Together with their supplier partners, the team at Save-On-Foods helped to raise $581,546 at last week’s 22nd annual Save-On-Foods Charity Golf Tournament at Northview Golf and Country Club in Surrey, B.C.

The sold-out tournament saw 360 golfers come together to support the five children’s hospitals in Western Canada: BC Children’s Hospital, Alberta Children’s Hospital, Stollery Children’s Hospital, the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatchewan, and the Children’s Hospital of Manitoba.

"Thanks to the generosity of our amazing supplier partners from across Western Canada, together, we’re helping to support the kids in our communities,” said Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones. “There’s nothing more important than the health of our kids, and our fantastic supplier community shares our commitment to children and their families.”