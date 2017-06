Photo: Robyn Kozoris

May's Summer Fun Photo Contest winner is Robyn Kozoris.

Kozoris won with this humourous photo of a couple fishing from the back of a truck.

The contest is sponsored by Big Surf Beer, Rider Cider and Innerspace Watersports. Robyn has won a wakeboard from Innerspace Watersports and an afternoon out on their boat.

The contest continues, with a final winner to be chosen for June.

To enter, submit your Summer Fun Photo here.

Check out this year’s entries so far, in our gallery.