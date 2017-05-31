School gives back

Photo: Contributed

Families at local private school Willowstone Academy jumped into Bike to School Week with the hopes of doing good – not only for their health, but for the community.

After a successful inaugural Bike to School Week initiative last year, many families in the school noticed the positive impact of daily physical activity. It led one family to challenge the school community to consider giving to a local initiative also promoting the benefits of a healthy, active lifestyle.

Willowstone Academy parent, Shannon Dueck, noted the common values shared by the school and a major community initiative, the Okanagan Rail Trail.

"Bike to School Week 2016 was a catalyst for positive change in our family. We found our trip to school more relaxed, social, and enjoyable!”, explains Dueck. “We challenged ourselves to walk two mornings a week, rain or shine, for the whole school year. It has been a great experience of nature, connection, and reaching for a goal as a family. We look forward to continuing the family fun and fitness on the future Okanagan Rail Trail!"

Okanagan Rail Trail is intended to support use and enjoyment by all ages and abilities and will enable intergenerational activities. Children, parents and grandparents can all enjoy the safety of walking and biking together away from congested roads and traffic on nearly 50kms of near-level trail surface between Kelowna and Vernon.

"We are grateful for support from Willowstone Academy. It is amazing support like this from the community that will help to finish the trail and allow our valley to enjoy the benefits of this legacy", comments Trail Ambassador, Brad Clements.

Thanks to a matching grant from George Galbraith, Willowstone Academy is eager to have their donation stretch as far as it can to benefit the completion of the trail. “We believe in supporting health, wellness, and thriving. We also believe in showing our students how giving with a generous heart always makes a difference,” notes school Chief Learning Officer, Karine Veldhoen. “We are grateful our donation will be matched with that same spirit of generosity!” The grant will match donations up to a total of $150,000.

A special presentation by Willowstone Academy and the school’s Parent Teacher League to the Okanagan Rail Trail took place at a mid-week Bike to School celebration this morning.