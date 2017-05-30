Photo: Contributed

As the community looks forward to a warm summer and planning how they will celebrate “Canada 150”, Festivals Kelowna is preparing to throw a huge birthday party on July 1st in Waterfront Park and is inviting local artisans and small businesses to be a part of the fun by submitting an application for either the “Made in Canada Marketplace” or the “Canada Day Bazaar”.



“Our Canada Day festival is consistently one of the largest and best attended community events each year with over 60,000 people through Waterfront Park last year alone,” explains Renata Mills, Executive Director, Festivals Kelowna. “As always, this is a terrific opportunity for local artists and small or home-based businesses to promote and sell their products. It’s a way to expose their products to a huge number of people in one day for a low cost.”



The “Made in Canada Marketplace” is a regular and successful part of the Canada Day celebrations in Waterfront Park, providing crafters and artists with a fun environment to showcase their original, handcrafted products. The “Canada Day Bazaar” is another option for small and home-based businesses to market their products, services, or items that aren’t self-produced in a low cost yet impactful way. “We created this more retail focused area as a way to accommodate some really interesting small businesses in the festival,” says Mills. “Maybe you have a new product that you want to test in the market but don’t have major resources to undertake a large campaign. Attending our event and reaching over 50,000 people in one day is very doable, and all for a very reasonable fee.” Because both areas are about 60% full, applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.



Interested artisans and businesses can download the application package from www.festivalskelowna.com by following the links to the “Celebrate Canada Day-Kelowna” page. Applicants should note that all products must be suitable for sale in a family-friendly environment. Additional information about criteria for eligible products is also available by contacting Festivals Kelowna at (250) 868-3326 or (250) 868-3307.