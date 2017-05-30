Community pulls together

The community pulled together at the annual United Way Bus Pull on Saturday as teams and sponsors raised $21,005 for United Way CSO’s 2017 campaign. 10 teams sought after the coveted United Way Community Cup in a competitive bus pull that saw Great West Life – Okanagan Wolf Pack win in the finals.
Honourable mention and other notable achievements go to:
Strongman Noah Normandale – Top individual Fundraiser who blew spectators away when he pulled a 41900 pound BC Transit bus by himself at the intermission show. Noah raised $2335!
Top Fundraising team - Costco Wholesale
Best Costume - Nature’s Fare “Healthy Haulers”
Best Co-ed Team - Lake City Casinos
Most Enthusiasm - RBC
Thanks to all the teams for your fundraising efforts, participation and energy!
Other participating teams: BMO, United Way and UBCO Possibility Posse, TD Canada Trust, Interior Savings, and Fairfield Inn and Suites
This year’s event was held in the parking lot of Prospera Place and was hosted by media sponsor K96.3. Thank you to K-morning’s David and Tony who emcee’d the event!
Thanks to all of our volunteers, sponsors, in-kind donations and partners for supporting this year’s event:
Partners:
City of Kelowna
BC Transit
Prospera Place
Sponsor:
Lamar Transit Advertising
ATU Local 1722
Vendors:
Chick Chick Boom
Donut Make You Feel Good
Amy Renning - Arbonne
Papa John’s Pizza
Turner VW
Media Sponsor:
K96.3 and New Country 100.7
In-kind Sponsors:
Kelly O’Bryans
McDonald’s
Costco
Telus Mobility
Winn Rentals
GRM Inc.
Mario’s Towing
Media Promotions and Event Coverage:
KelownaNow
Castanet
Global Okanagan
Kelowna Daily Courier
Kelowna Capital News