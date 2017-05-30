Community pulls together

Photo: Contributed

The community pulled together at the annual United Way Bus Pull on Saturday as teams and sponsors raised $21,005 for United Way CSO’s 2017 campaign. 10 teams sought after the coveted United Way Community Cup in a competitive bus pull that saw Great West Life – Okanagan Wolf Pack win in the finals.



Honourable mention and other notable achievements go to:

Strongman Noah Normandale – Top individual Fundraiser who blew spectators away when he pulled a 41900 pound BC Transit bus by himself at the intermission show. Noah raised $2335!

Top Fundraising team - Costco Wholesale

Best Costume - Nature’s Fare “Healthy Haulers”

Best Co-ed Team - Lake City Casinos

Most Enthusiasm - RBC



Thanks to all the teams for your fundraising efforts, participation and energy!



Other participating teams: BMO, United Way and UBCO Possibility Posse, TD Canada Trust, Interior Savings, and Fairfield Inn and Suites



This year’s event was held in the parking lot of Prospera Place and was hosted by media sponsor K96.3. Thank you to K-morning’s David and Tony who emcee’d the event!



Thanks to all of our volunteers, sponsors, in-kind donations and partners for supporting this year’s event:



Partners:

City of Kelowna

BC Transit

Prospera Place

Sponsor:

Lamar Transit Advertising

ATU Local 1722

Vendors:

Chick Chick Boom

Donut Make You Feel Good

Amy Renning - Arbonne

Papa John’s Pizza

Turner VW

Media Sponsor:

K96.3 and New Country 100.7

In-kind Sponsors:

Kelly O’Bryans

McDonald’s

Costco

Telus Mobility

Winn Rentals

GRM Inc.

Mario’s Towing

Media Promotions and Event Coverage:

KelownaNow

Castanet

Global Okanagan

Kelowna Daily Courier

Kelowna Capital News