Okanagan Ridefordad presented a cheque on May 26th for $40,000.00 to the BC Cancer Society in Kelowna for the fight against Prostate Cancer, here in the Okanagan.

This year's ride is Sunday, June 11, 2017 and is expected to be attended by up to 500 motorcyclists The escorted ride will be from Banner Recreation and Marine to Superstore, Westbank. Followed by a poker run to OK Falls, to Penticton, then back to Banners for food, prizes and a live band. www.Ridefordad.ca.