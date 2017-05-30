Call for volunteers

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna International Airport and the Kelowna & District Flying Club are hosting the 2017 Canadian Owners and Pilots Association (COPA) Convention and Trade Show on June 23 and 24, and they’re looking for volunteers to make it happen.



COPA is expecting more than 400 attendees for this event, many of whom will arrive in their aircraft from across Canada. The convention will feature under-the-wing camping, an exhibitor static display of aircraft, an aviation trade show, several breakout sessions and a banquet dinner.



If you’re interested in aviation, becoming a volunteer is a great way to get the inside scoop on this unique event.



There are several volunteer roles that will be needed between June 22-25, including security personnel, campground hosts, aircraft and camping registration and aircraft marshallers.



The volunteer application can be found at http://copaagm2017.ca/volunteer.htm. For more information on the COPA Convention and Trade Show, visit: http://copaagm2017.ca.