Blossom Time Fair a success

Photo: Contributed From L to R: Donna Clendenning, Mayor Colin Basran, Maureen Shuster

Members of the four Auxiliaries to the KGH Foundation (Kelowna, Peachland, Rutland & Winfield) would like to thank guests and sponsors of the 65th Annual Blossom Time Fair, held May 13 at Strathcona Park. Thanks to the support of this generous community, $11,000 was raised and will be put towards the purchase of equipment and patient care items at Kelowna General Hospital.



The long-standing traditional event took a risk this year and changed up the look and feel. Shifting to focus on young families, the event was moved to a Saturday (instead of Friday) and took place in a playful park setting. The community could not have responded better.



“It was so wonderful to see guests of all ages at this year’s Blossom Time Fair,” expresses Georgiann Kasdorf, Chair of Blossom Time Fair. “The sun was shining and the kids loved playing on the bouncy castle and playground, while also taking in the event festivities. Seeing a new generation involved in giving was very inspirational and I look forward to watching them grow up in this wonderful community.”



Mayor Colin Basran was also in attendance and took the time to address the recent flood warnings and thanking the community for pulling together before officially opening the event.

The Auxiliary members donate countless hours to put this event on with the shared goal of improving health care in our community. Funds this year will support the purchase of equipment and patient care & comfort items for KGH and the surrounding IH facilities. With 65 years of Blossom Time tradition, the event has certainly had an impact on patient care throughout the Central Okanagan.