They're still giving a damn

Kelowna's 100+ Men Who Give a Damn has handed out another $10,000.

The recipient on Wednesday was the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation.

More than 125 members attended the group’s eighth meeting, at Moxie’s Lounge, where they heard pitches from three local charities – CRIS Adaptive Adventures, the KGH Foundation, and Okanagan Boys & Girls Club.

Each of the charities “pitched” their causes for five minutes, sharing with the group what their charity is all about and how the money would be spent in the community.

The KGH Foundation plans to put the money toward Foundry Kelowna, a new integrated mental health care centre for youth and families that will consolidate more than 20 service providers under one roof.

The project "will change the way in which our community’s youth and families struggling with mental health issues access the help they need,” said foundation presenter Allison Ramchuk.

The event marked the two-year anniversary of 100 Men in Kelowna.

"It is amazing to see the group continuing to grow and provide exposure and funds to so many of the great charitable organizations in our community” said co-founder Brett Millard.

Three new charities will be randomly selected from a pool of nominees for the next meeting in August.