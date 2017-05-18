Support for Covenant House

Photo: Contributed

Haven Mattress Co. is proud to support Covenant House Vancouver.

For every ten mattresses that Haven Mattress sells they donate one new mattress to a shelter or charity through their SafeHaven Program. Covenant House is honoured that they have partnered with them to provide brand new twin mattresses on an ongoing basis to youth who are transitioning out of their services on to independent living.

Big thanks to Haven Mattress Co for helping our youth to achieve independence and get a good night’s sleep!