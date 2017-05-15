YMCA Healthy Kids Day

Photo: Contributed

The YMCA of Okanagan’s 12th annual Healthy Kids Day saw loads of sunshine and a record amount of smiles this past Sunday. This year the event hosted more families than ever before who came out for a day of engaging activities, interactive entertainment, and a healthy barbecue outside the Kelowna Family Y.



“We love hosting this event,” says YMCA marketing and communications manager, Erica Hudson. “It’s rewarding and promising to see so many kids enjoying new and exciting activities, and the weather could not have been better. We saw more guests than past years and we believe families left with new ideas for getting active together. We are truly thankful to our community partners for bringing such engaging activities and entertainment.”



Healthy Kids Day is a YMCA national event focused on the promotion of a healthier generation of children. With only nine per cent of Canadian kids aged five to 17 getting enough physical activity, Y’s are taking a stand to urge Canadians to act as healthy role models. Parents, siblings, community members, educational institutions, organizations and the government need to work together to combat this issue.



The YMCA of Okanagan would like to thank all guests, community partners, entertainment hosts and sponsors who took part in the fun and helped make the event a success. A special thanks to presenting sponsor Interior Savings and media sponsors Kelowna Capital News, 99.9 SUNFM and Kelowna Now.



As a local charity devoted to strengthening the foundations of community, the YMCA of Okanagan offers a variety of programs to support children’s health including summer camps, child care, swim lessons, fitness and more. The YMCA is able to offer financial assistance, thanks to generous donors, to ensure everyone has the opportunity to participate.



Learn more about programs that can support your family’s health and wellness at ymcaokanagan.ca.