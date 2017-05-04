UBCO Earth Day Revolution

Photo: Contributed

Earth Day was Saturday April 22nd and The Salvation Army Central Okanagan has been celebrating Earth Day the entire month of April with the University of British Columbia Okanagan. As students were leaving the campus after exams, they were encouraged to donate their leftover items. Bins were set up in the dorms throughout the campus.

On Sunday, April 30th, The Salvation Army Central Okanagan collected the donations and filled 2 trucks with household goods, clothing, small refrigerators, shoes and storage items.

"We are blown away by the amount of bags and boxes we picked up on Sunday. " states Patty Lou Bryant, Communications Coordinator. "UBCO had all the items boxed and bagged. The Resident Assistants helped us load our truck. However, we had to drop off one very full truck and return with a second truck to collect all the donations. it is likely the donations were over 5,000 lbs which did not go into the landfill. These donations will be sorted and distributed to our stores. Clothing is our number one selling department and we are so grateful for these donations. Funds from our Thrift Stores enable us to help our community. We are moving into fire season here in the Okanagan and we will need those funds to help during a disaster."

Guy Guttman, Manager Building Operations & Services;Ivan Ho and Samantha Larsen,Residence Life Managers, all from UBCO, helped to organize the collection of the donations. On Sunday April 30th, Ivan was coordinating the collection and had his Resident Assistant Team ready - it was a brilliantly coordinated effort.