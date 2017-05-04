Photo: Contributed

A unique learning opportunity this month will bring together caregivers in Kelowna to discuss their experiences and challenges when a family member is diagnosed with dementia.

The non-profit Alzheimer Society of B.C. brings its Dementia Dialogues series to the city on Monday, May 8, with a session on Dealing with a Diagnosis.

During the two-hour workshop, participants will:

• Explore some of the emotions and issues surrounding a diagnosis of dementia

• Talk about sharing the diagnosis with others

• Hear experiences and strategies from other caregivers

• Get answers to their questions and concerns

The session runs from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Alzheimer Resource Centre, 307 - 1664 Richter Street. It is free but pre-registration is required, by contacting Carly Gronlund at 250-860-0305 or [email protected]

The workshop is offered through the Society's First Link® program. Dementia Dialogues are interactive learning opportunities for family caregivers and people with dementia who are in the earlier stages. The sessions connect people to one another and increase their knowledge about dementia and caregiving skills.

Each session is an opportunity to learn about a different caregiving topic followed by a guided discussion. The informal sessions are facilitated to allow caregivers to share their experiences and to take home practical information.

The workshop is free thanks to partial funding by the Province of BC, Provincial Employees Community Services Fund, RBC Foundation, NWM Private Giving Foundation, Seacliff Foundation, The Phyliss & Irving Snider Foundation, The 1988 Foundation, Margaret Rothweiler Charitable Foundation, Tony & Mignon Fenton Trust, R.K. Grant Family Foundation, Frank & Yvonne McCracken Foundation, Cadillac Fairview, London Drugs Foundation, Division 15 Mechanical Ltd., Jack Brown & Family Alzheimer Research Foundation, Colin & Lois Pritchard Foundation, Djavad Mowafaghian Foundation, Victoria Foundation, Don & Lynn Bendickson Foundation, Lohn Foundation and by the generous contributions of individual donors.

First Link® dementia support connects individuals with dementia and their family and friends to the Alzheimer Society of B.C. at any stage of the disease. If you are living with dementia or have questions, you can call the First Link® Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033.

For more information on Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia, visit alzheimerbc.org.