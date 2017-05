Photo: Britt Sellers

April's winner in our Summer Fun Photo contest brought to you by Big Surf Beer, Rider Cider and Innerspace Watersports is Britt Sellers.

Britt has won a wakeboard from Innerspace Watersports and an afternoon out on their boat.

The contest continues, with another winner to be chosen for May and June.

To enter submit your Summer Fun Photo here.

To view this year’s entries so far, check out our gallery.