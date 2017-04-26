Passion for giving back

Photo: Contributed

The Volinspire Volunteer of the Week is back – and this week it's Jenny Agar.

What inspires you to volunteer?

I grew up in a small town with a strong sense of community, which I believe is why I am so passionate about volunteering. I enjoy making a positive difference in the community in which I live. I am so proud to work for a company that aligns its values with the values by which I try to live by every day.

Which causes are you most passionate?

I am very passionate about the BC Children's Hospital Foundation, United Way Central & South Okanagan/Similkameen, Terry Fox Run Kelowna, and other events that Prospera Credit Union sponsors or volunteers with. I have friends who have had to stay at Children's Hospital, and the difference the donations make is what allows the hospital to do what they do. I have always been passionate about supporting causes that help or give back to children.

What impact have you seen volunteers make in the community?

One event that was created by Prospera staffer Angela Burnell that I believe makes an impact is Bats For A Cause. This softball tournament inspires sponsorship and community participation that helps make our community a better place, and the event has gotten bigger every year. The fundraising we do for this event goes to BC Children's hospital. Last year, I believe we raised over $80,000!

How can people learn more or get involved?

Volunteer time is always needed by organizations in the community, and I have found Volinspire to be a wonderful platform to get involved and learn more.

Is there anyone you would like to recognize?

I am forever grateful to work for Prospera Credit Union.

– Do you know an inspiring volunteer? Nominate them for a volunteer spotlight.