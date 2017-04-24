Tetra's here to help

Tetra’s goal is to create or modify assistive devices for people with disabilities that will help alleviate barriers in all aspects of life (i.e. mobility, communications, or personal care.)

The Tetra Society of North America is a non-profit organization that recruits skilled volunteers to create customized assistive devices catering to those with physical disabilities.

These devices can facilitate education, work, and recreation. We work together to create a customized device that would increase access within households (i.e. modify taps, cutting boards, etc.) and other environments, such as vehicles or places of business.

“Currently, we find ourselves in a unique situation,” says Ean Price, Chapter Coordinator, Tetra Society, Kelowna “as the number of skilled volunteers available to take on projects outnumbers the available projects.”

Price explains, “We at Tetra are trying to reach potential clients to let them know who we are, what we do, and how we can help.”

Tetra clients can be anyone from infants to seniors, or anyone in between, at any level of physical disability.

No challenge given Tetra’s volunteers is deemed too great or too small. “In short, customized assistive devices. created by Tetra focus on improving quality of life,” comments Price.

To inquire about what Tetra volunteers can do for you, simply contact your nearest Tetra chapter using the “Find a Chapter” feature on their website www.tetrasociety.org.

For people in the Kelowna area, you can call Ean Price, Chapter Coordinator, Tetra Society, Kelowna at 250-863-0650 or send an email to [email protected].