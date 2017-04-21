New steamer a huge help

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission’s staff were overwhelmed by the generosity of the Morningside Rotary Club with a timely gift of a commercial steamer to help prepare over 600 meals per day.

The shelter relies on a steamer to cook their eggs, potatoes, vegetables, rice and pasta. They were distraught when it broke down with the big Easter banquet coming up. With the limited stoves and stove tops, they weren’t sure how they would cook the 300lbs of potatoes that the banquet required. This is when the Morningside Rotary Club stepped in. After hearing about the breakdown they purchased a brand new steamer at the cost of $5,000.

Kitchen Manager Mandy Phillips said, “I was overwhelmed and very excited to see the new, improved steamer. We cook between 500 and 600 meals everyday so this was a huge blessing to us. As a bonus, it is superior to our last steamer as cooks twice as fast and doesn’t need to be filled up with water manually. We couldn’t be happier!”



Mike Morrison, Development Director and member of Morningside Rotary said, “The cooks had come to me in a panic. They didn’t know how they would get through the banquet without a steamer. When I mentioned it to my Rotary club they didn’t hesitate to provide the funds for a new one. This was an incredible act of kindness and shows that a small group can make a big difference in our community.”



Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is extremely grateful for the donation of the steamer which is a major part of serving our meals to people who are without homes or in need. Please contact the Gospel Mission to donate, volunteer or give an in-kind gift.