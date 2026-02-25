The Okanagan Valley is a gardening paradox

Plants that hate it here

Photo: Judie Steeves This wild delphinium was found growing wild along the shores of a high-elevation lake in Manning Park, which boasts a much wetter, cooler climate than the arid Okanagan, where delphiniums tend not to be this happy.

Blessed with long, sunny summers and a growing season that bests most others in Canada, it nevertheless punishes gardeners and their gardens with blazing heat, searing winds, and a semi-arid climate that receives as little as 250 to 400 millimetres of annual precipitation.

For gardeners moving here from wetter coastal climates or eastern provinces, the temptation to re-create familiar landscapes is understandable yet frequently fatal to the plants involved. Knowing what not to grow here can save considerable heartache, expense and water.

The Okanagan’s climate sits in a category all its own within Canada with hot, dry summers when temperatures regularly exceed 35 C, cold winters that can plunge well below -20 C, coupled with a lack of humidity that makes moisture-loving plants positively miserable. Add in the alkaline soils found across much of the valley and you have a recipe for defeat if you’re reaching for the wrong plants at the nursery.

Topping the list of inappropriate plants for the Okanagan are hydrangeas. Hydrangeas prefer consistently-moist, well-drained soil and they do best in humid environments with partial shade, meaning that in the Okanagan, they require excessive supplemental watering to survive, so they are a really poor fit for our region’s heat and frequent drought conditions.

Our area's alkaline soils also affect the availability of nutrients that hydrangeas can access, and while some hardier varieties can tolerate the cold winters, the dramatic temperature swings between our seasons can cause significant dieback.

As water conservation is a growing priority in our already water-stressed Okanagan basin, choosing thirsty, high-maintenance plants like hydrangeas over drought-tolerant natives and adapted species is increasingly seen as a poor horticultural practice.

Astilbe, commonly called False goat's beard, are one of the most commonly-purchased and commonly-killed plants in Okanagan gardens. These feathery, moisture-loving beauties are native to streamside and woodland environments and demand consistently-moist, rich, slightly-acidic soils—all conditions that are essentially the opposite of what the Okanagan provides naturally.

Without excessive irrigation and amended soil, they will burn, wilt, and gradually disappear within a season or two.

Delphiniums, also known as larkspur, so beloved in English cottage gardens for their vertical interest, are another casualty of the Okanagan’s climate. They prefer cool summers, rich moist soils, and high humidity, an environment that could not be further from our valley’s summer reality.

Gardeners who manage to get them through the heat often find them infected by powdery mildew, a fungal disease that thrives when stressed plants meet heat and fluctuating humidity.

Ligularia dentata, leopard plant, with its bold leaves and golden flower spikes, dramatically wilts by mid-afternoon in Okanagan summers even with regular watering. It is a plant that simply does not suit our valley’s environment.

I initially noticed these inappropriate perennials planted in the new DeHart Park and I don't believe one made it through the first summer.

Another frequent offering tempting gardeners in local nurseries is Calluna vulgaris, Scotch heather. Associated with the moors and bogs of Scotland, this perennial prefers a cool, moist climate, and struggles in heavy clay soil common to Okanagan gardens.

Coupled with its shallow root system, prone to drying out, Scotch heather is an inappropriate choice for our semi-arid environment.

While gorgeous on the coast and often used in a foundational role there, rhododendrons and azaleas are heartbreakers in Okanagan gardens.

Arriving at nurseries in glorious spring bloom, they entice gardeners into purchases that almost inevitably end in disappointment.

These shrubs require acidic soil with a pH below 6.0, consistent moisture, and protection from harsh afternoon sun. Okanagan soils are typically alkaline (pH 7.5 to 8.5 in many areas), and our summer sun is relentless.

Chlorosis, the yellowing of leaves caused by an inability to absorb iron, magnesium and manganese in alkaline conditions, is an almost constant issue with these inappropriate perennials.

While acidifying soil amendments can help, the ongoing maintenance required makes these plants a poor investment for gardeners living here.

The lesson the Okanagan climate teaches gardeners repeatedly is that the realities of our climate challenges must come before mere aesthetics. The valley’s semi-arid conditions are not a problem to be solved with excess irrigation and soil amendments but are a defining characteristic to be embraced.

Choosing plants adapted to heat, drought, and alkaline soils will always yield a more beautiful, sustainable, and satisfying garden than fighting the climate year after year. Putting the wrong plant in the wrong place will always be disappointing and result in carcasses instead of beauty.

Visit our website at okanaganxeriscape.org to learn more about gardening successfully in the Okanagan and consider donating to our Refresh The Garden campaign focused on updating our xeriscape demonstration garden.

The Okanagan Xeriscape Association is grateful for the ongoing financial support of the Okanagan Basin Water Board and is proud to be collaborating on the Make Water Work campaign. Check out the Make Water Work plant list at makewaterwork.ca.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.