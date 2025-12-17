There are hidden risks in festive plants

Photo: Judie Steeves While some traditional festive season bloomers are quite toxic, the Christmas cactus provides delicate and colourful blooms without any need for you to be concerned about toxicity.

As winter settles in and gardens lie dormant, Paperwhites( Narcissus papyraceus) and Amaryllis (Hippeastrum x hybridum) bring life and fragrance indoors.

These holiday favourites grace countless homes each season with their dramatic blooms offering a welcome respite from grey skies.

However, beneath their beauty lies an important safety concern that everyone should understand.

Paperwhites, members of the Narcissus family, are beloved for their clusters of small, intensely-fragrant white flowers. Unlike many bulbs, they require no chilling period before blooming indoors, making them perfect for impatient gardeners and last-minute gift-givers.

Simply place the bulbs in water with stones for support, and within weeks, you'll have stunning blooms filling your home with their distinctive, honey-sweet scent.

Amaryllis bulbs are dramatic South American natives producing enormous trumpet-shaped flowers atop thick, hollow stems with blooms that can reach six to 10 inches across.

Available in rich reds, pristine whites, coral pinks and even striped varieties, Amaryllis have become synonymous with holiday elegance as a single bulb can produce multiple flower stalks, offering weeks of spectacular display. Both bulbs are remarkably forgiving, which partly explains their popularity.

Paperwhites thrive in bright, indirect light and cool temperatures. The key is keeping them on the cool side, around 15 C degrees, to prevent the stems from growing too tall and flopping over.

Research has shown that adding a 4% to 6% diluted alcohol solution to the water can limit stem elongation by 30% without harming the blooms. Amaryllis prefer similar bright light but warmer temperatures around 21 C degrees. Plant them in well-draining potting mix with the top third of the bulb exposed, water thoroughly, then wait, withholding further water until bud-break.

The bulb will do the rest, sending up its magnificent flower stalk followed by strap-like leaves. After blooming, you can save both bulbs for next year by continuing to water until the leaves yellow naturally and then store the bulbs in a cool, dark place.

What many people don't realize is both Paperwhites and Amaryllis are toxic. Every part of these plants contains alkaloids that can cause serious illness if ingested. Paperwhites contain lycorine and other compounds that can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain. In severe cases, ingestion can lead to tremors, convulsions and cardiac issues.

Amaryllis bulbs are particularly dangerous because they're the most toxic part of the plant, yet they sit partially exposed and might look tempting to curious pets or toddlers. Like Paperwhites, these bulbs contain lycorine and other alkaloids in concentrated amounts. Even small quantities can cause excessive drooling, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain and lethargy in pets.

Cats and dogs are especially vulnerable to Amaryllis poisoning but horses, rabbits, and other animals are also at risk.

Many people are under the misconception that the ubiquitous Poinsettia (Euphorbia pulcherrima) could be included with toxic holiday plants. New research has now determined earlier reports of Poinsettia toxicity were flawed and it is not toxic to humans and only slightly so for dogs and cats who are not inclined to snack on its nasty-tastings leaves. However, care should be taken when handling this plant as, like so many in the Euphorbia family, it emits a caustic sap when damaged.

If you have pets or small children, placement is crucial. Keep these plants on high surfaces where curious hands and paws can't reach them and never leave any fallen petals or leaves on the floor.

Watch for warning signs if you suspect ingestion. In pets, look for excessive drooling, pawing at the mouth, vomiting or unusual lethargy.

In children, watch for complaints of mouth tingling, nausea or stomach pain. Contact a poison control centre or your veterinarian immediately if you suspect that exposure has occurred.

Consider your specific situation honestly. In homes with puppies, curious cats or toddlers in their exploratory phase, these bulbs might be more trouble than they're worth. There are plenty of other beautiful, non-toxic options for winter colour, such as Christmas cactus, African violets and Orchids.

For many households, Paperwhites and Amaryllis remain worthwhile additions to the winter home. Their ease of care, reliable performance, and spectacular blooms offer genuine joy during dark months. The key is to understand the risks, take appropriate precautions, and make decisions based on your household's individual needs.

Respecting both their gifts and their dangers allows us to enjoy these beautiful bulbs safely.

