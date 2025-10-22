Bamboozle Bambi by planting perennials he won’t like

Deer-proofing your garden

Photo: Judie Steeves Dianthus deltoides are good to plant in your garden as they help deter deer.

Fall can be a time of reflection in the garden, when you ask yourself, what worked well or what went wrong?

One of your issues might very well have been deer pressure. If you are considering adding some early spring-flowering ground covers to your landscape and have an issue with hungry deer, I have a few suggestions for drought-tolerant perennials.

Finding the right ground cover can feel like searching for the proverbial needle in the haystack. Among some of my early-flowering favourites are Epimedium species, Phlox stolonifera and Dianthus species, as they offer aesthetic appeal alongside exceptional hardiness.

These perennial ground covers suppress weeds, reduce maintenance needs and provide visual continuity across your landscape.

Commonly called barrenwort or “fairy wings,” (Epimedium ssp.) is an elegant solution for shaded, dry areas. These low-growing perennials typically reach eight to 12 inches tall and spread steadily by rhizomes, creating a lush carpet within a few seasons.

What makes Epimedium truly special is its delicate, heart-shaped foliage and airy flower displays that dance on wiry stems in spring. Once established, these plants thrive in the dry shade beneath trees and eaves, areas where moisture-loving ground covers struggle.

Their semi-evergreen foliage provides year-round interest, often developing coppery or bronze tones in cold weather. Popular varieties include Epimedium grandiflorum, with its large flowers, and Epimedium perralderianum, which offers bright yellow spring blooms and marbled foliage.

Epimedium's deer resistance is legendary among gardeners in high-pressure wildlife areas and once the plant establishes itself, you can essentially forget about it, making it ideal for low-maintenance landscapes.

Creeping phlox, or Phlox stolonifera, offers a different appeal. This semi-evergreen ground cover spreads via stolons, creeping stems that root as they travel, creating a dense mat 4 to 6 inches tall. Unlike its cousin Phlox subulata, Phlox stolonifera tolerates drought better, making it an ideal choice for Okanagan garden conditions.

In spring, creeping Phlox produces showy, star-shaped flowers in shades of pink, purple, and white, transforming the groundcover into a colorful blanket.

These cheerful displays last several weeks and offer early nectar for pollinators without inviting deer to munch on them. The foliage maintains good colour through the seasons, providing visual interest even when flowers fade. Named cultivars like 'Blue Ridge' and 'Pink Ridge' offer reliable colour and consistent performance.

Dianthus ground covers, which include Maiden pink (Dianthus deltoides) and Cheddar pink (Dianthus gratianopolitanus) bring spicy fragrance to ground level.

These evergreen perennials form dense, needle-like foliage mats topped with pink, red, white, or bi-colour flowers. At just three to six inches tall, they make excellent edging and can even tolerate light foot traffic. The narrow leaves and wiry stems that characterize Dianthus are its genetic insurance policy against drought as both adaptations minimize water loss.

Once established, Dianthus rarely requires supplemental water, even in arid climates. Dianthus's resistance to deer browsing is equally impressive due to the spicy fragrance that gardeners find appealing, acting as a deterrent to deer. Meanwhile, the flowers provide extended colour from late spring through summer, particularly if deadheaded regularly.

Combining these three ground covers creates a resilient, deer-resistant landscape tapestry. Use Epimedium under trees, Phlox stolonifera in partial shade situations, and Dianthus in sunny borders. Each fills a distinct ecological niche while asking very little in return.

At a time when water conservation and wildlife management are increasingly important, these plants offer practical beauty that doesn't compromise on performance or aesthetics. Your landscape, and your watering bill, will thank you.

