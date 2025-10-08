Make Water Work campaign's effective approach

Win for water conservation

Photo: Judie Steeves A colourful xeriscape garden, conserving water and money spent on irrigation under the hot Okanagan summer sun.

In a region blessed with stunning lakefront vistas and sun-drenched orchards, the Okanagan Valley faces a paradox that grows more pressing each year.

We live surrounded by water, yet we're running short of it. This contradiction lies at the heart of the Okanagan Basin Water Board's Make Water Work campaign, an initiative that has been reshaping how valley residents think about their most precious resource since 2011.

The campaign targets residential outdoor consumption, the second-largest water use in the Okanagan. While agriculture understandably dominates water usage in our farm and orchard-rich valley, homeowners' lawns, gardens, and landscapes account for a surprisingly significant portion of demand. It's here, in our own backyards, where the Make Water Work campaign invites us to make a difference.

The numbers tell a sobering story. Okanagan residents use twice as much water per person as the average Canadian, despite having less water available per capita. This isn't a comfortable statistic to confront, but it's a necessary one. Our climate, characterized by hot, dry summers and limited precipitation, makes conservation not just environmentally-responsible but essential for the region's long-term sustainability.

What makes the Make Water Work campaign particularly effective is its approach. Rather than wagging fingers or imposing restrictions, the program invites participation through education and incentives. At the campaign's core is a simple pledge to adopt conservation actions in your yard, with participants automatically entered to win a $500 gift card toward garden improvements. It's a smart strategy that transforms conservation from obligation into opportunity. Go to makewaterwork.ca to get your name in the running for a $500 prize.

The recent iteration of the campaign has evolved to address multiple environmental challenges simultaneously. The Make Water Work, Plant FireSmart campaign now helps residents adopt practices that both conserve water and strengthen regional resilience to climate-related challenges. In a valley increasingly threatened by wildfires, this dual-purpose approach recognizes that water conservation and fire preparedness are interconnected threads in the fabric of community safety.

This year, the Town of Osoyoos earned recognition as the Make Water Work 2025 Champion Community for having the most per-capita pledges, demonstrating collective action is possible when communities mobilize around shared concerns. The competitive element between Okanagan communities has sparked a healthy rivalry that benefits everyone's watershed.

Beyond contests and prizes, the campaign succeeds because it offers practical solutions. The Okanagan Basin Water Board's broader outreach initiative provides residents with concrete guidance on everything from choosing drought-tolerant plants to improving irrigation efficiency. These aren't abstract recommendations but are concrete steps that homeowners can implement regardless of their gardening expertise or budget.

The campaign also acknowledges a crucial reality, behavioural change doesn't happen overnight. By running annually and building community momentum year after year, Make Water Work creates a cultural shift rather than demanding instant transformation. It normalizes conversations about water use among neighbours, makes xeriscaping fashionable rather than fringe, and gradually redefines what a responsible Okanagan yard looks like.

Climate change ensures that water conservation will only become more critical. Our valley has experienced both drought conditions and flooding in recent years, extremes that underscore water management's complexity. Make Water Work positions residents not as passive observers of these changes but as active participants in adaptation.

The beauty of the campaign lies in its accessibility. You don't need to be an environmental activist or water policy expert to participate. You simply need to care about your community's future and be willing to make adjustments in your own yard. Whether that means watering during cooler parts of the day, choosing native plants, mulching to retain moisture, or installing more efficient irrigation systems, every action counts.

As we navigate increasingly uncertain environmental conditions, initiatives like Make Water Work remind us that sustainability begins at home. The Okanagan Basin Water Board has created more than a conservation campaign; they've built a movement that empowers residents to be stewards of the valley we all cherish. In a valley where water defines our economy, ecology, and quality of life, making water work isn't just a catchy slogan but collective responsibility towards a sustainable future.

Visit the Okanagan Xeriscape Association website at okanaganxeriscape.org to learn more about everything xeriscape.

The Okanagan Xeriscape Association is grateful for the ongoing financial support of the Okanagan Basin Water Board and is proud to be collaborating on the Make Water Work campaign. Check out the Make Water Work plant list at makewaterwork.ca.

