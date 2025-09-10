Create garden drama with eye-catching grasses

Photo: Sigrie Kendrick Bouteloua gracilis is one eye-catching, ornamental, drought-tolerant grass that will add a bit of year-round drama to your garden.

In an era of increasing water consciousness and changing climate, gardeners are discovering the remarkable beauty and resilience of xeric ornamental grasses.

These drought-adapted species offer a low-maintenance solution to challenging growing conditions while providing year-round visual interest.

Three standout varieties, Blue Grama grass (Bouteloua gracilis), Blue Oat grass (Helictotrichon sempervirens), and “Blaze” Little Bluestem (Schizachyrium scoparium 'Blaze') demonstrate how water-wise landscaping can be both sustainable and stunning.

Blue Grama represents the epitome of prairie toughness. This native North American species thrives in conditions that would challenge most ornamental plants, making it an invaluable addition to your drought-tolerant garden. The grass forms dense, low-growing clumps that rarely exceed 18 inches in height, creating a fine-textured ground cover perfect for naturalistic plantings.

The true charm of Blue Grama lies in its distinctive seed heads, which curve gracefully like eyelashes dancing in the breeze. These inflorescences appear in mid to late summer, adding movement and whimsy to the landscape.

The foliage transitions beautifully through the seasons, beginning spring with fresh blue-green colour, maintaining its appeal through summer's heat, and finishing autumn with warm bronze tones that persist well into winter—while the seed heads transition to burgundy shades with the cooling weather.

From a practical standpoint, Blue Grama grass excels where other plants struggle. It tolerates extreme drought once established, requiring virtually no supplemental irrigation in most climates.

This grass also handles temperature fluctuations remarkably well, surviving both scorching summers and harsh winters. Its fibrous root system helps prevent soil erosion, making it an excellent choice for planting on slopes. Additionally, Blue Grama grass requires minimal maintenance, no fertilization, and is naturally resistant to most pests and diseases.

Blue Oat grass brings a touch of Mediterranean sophistication to drought-tolerant gardens. This evergreen perennial forms striking architectural clumps of steel-blue foliage that maintain their colour throughout the year, providing consistent structure in the landscape. The narrow, arching leaves create perfect spherical mounds that can reach 2-3 feet in both height and width, offering substantial presence without overwhelming smaller garden spaces.

The ornamental value of Blue Oat grass extends beyond its foliage. In early summer, tall, graceful flower stems emerge, carrying delicate oat-like seed heads that sway elegantly above the blue foliage.

These inflorescences begin with a subtle golden hue and gradually fade to warm tan, adding vertical interest and seasonal transition to the planting scheme. Blue Oat grass thrives in full sun and well-draining soils, demonstrating remarkable drought tolerance once established. Its Mediterranean origins make it particularly well-suited to regions with hot, dry summers and mild winters.

This grass requires excellent drainage and can suffer in heavy, clay soils. However, when properly sited, it proves nearly maintenance-free, requiring only annual cleanup of old foliage in late winter.

Schizachyrium scoparium “Blaze” represents the pinnacle of ornamental grass breeding, combining the toughness of native Little Bluestem with enhanced ornamental characteristics. This cultivar was specifically selected for its exceptional fall colour, living up to its name with blazing orange-red foliage that provides a spectacular autumn display.

During the growing season, “Blaze” maintains attractive blue-green foliage in upright clumps reaching two to three feet tall. The grass develops a naturally vase-shaped habit that fits into both formal and informal garden designs. In late summer, delicate seed heads appear, creating a soft, hazy effect that adds textural interest without overwhelming the planting.

The true glory of “Blaze” is apparent in autumn when the foliage transforms into brilliant shades of orange, red, and burgundy. This dramatic colour change occurs reliably each year, providing dependable seasonal interest that rivals any deciduous shrub or perennial. The colourful foliage persists well into winter, gradually fading to attractive golden-tan tones that provide structure and interest during the dormant season.

Like its native parent, “Blaze” demonstrates exceptional drought tolerance and adaptability. It thrives in full sun and well-draining soils, handling both clay and sandy conditions with equal success. This grass requires virtually no maintenance once established and proves resistant to pests and diseases.

These three grasses complement each other beautifully in drought-tolerant plantings. Blue Grama works well as a ground cover or in naturalistic drifts, while Blue Oat grass provides architectural structure and year-round colour. “Blaze” Little Bluestem adds seasonal drama and vertical interest.

Together, they create layered, textural plantings that celebrate the beauty of water-wise gardening while providing habitat for wildlife and reducing landscape maintenance requirements.

In our increasingly water-stressed valley, these xeric grasses prove that sustainable gardening doesn't require sacrificing beauty but simply requires choosing plants perfectly adapted to our environment.

All three grasses will be available for purchase at the fall plant sale on Sept. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Okanagan Xeriscape Association’s UnH2O Xeriscape Demonstration Garden, 4075 Gordon Drive in Kelowna.

We will also have plants from Xen and Wild Bloom nurseries available and master gardeners on site to answer any of your gardening questions.

Visit the Okanagan Xeriscape Association website at okanaganxeriscape.org closer to the sale date for a complete list of plants that will be available at the sale.

The Okanagan Xeriscape Association is grateful for the ongoing financial support of the Okanagan Basin Water Board and is proud to be collaborating on the Make Water Work campaign. Check out the Make Water Work plant list at makewaterwork.ca.

