Three award winning plants that will look great in your garden

Photo: Judie Steeves An award-winner, this Rudbeckia fulgida "Goldsturm" is a coneflower that has lots of positive attributes in the xeriscape garden, and it’s available for sale at the OXA pop-up plant sale June 7.

Interested in starting your xeriscape journey—or carrying it on?

Between garden renovations and enthusiastic propagation by volunteers, OXA still has lots of drought-tolerant plants available for purchase— now at a discount of 10 per cent.

Join us at OXA’s pop-up plant sale June 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 840 Old Vernon Road in Kelowna. As a thank-you to our members, all will be eligible for a draw for a $35 gift certificate to be redeemed at the sale. Even late joiners or renewers are eligible. Go to okanaganxeriscape.org.

As well, we will have a limited supply of free gardening gloves supplied by the Okanagan Basin Water Board through its Make Water Work program. Take the pledge to conserve water at www.makewaterwork.ca and be eligible to win one of two prizes of $500 to be drawn at the end of the season. We will also have Wild Bloom Nursery plants for purchase and master gardeners will be on site to field all your gardening questions.

Visit okanaganxeriscape.org for a complete list of plants that will be available for you to purchase.

A number of the plants are award-winners. When the Perennial Plant Association bestows its coveted Plant of the Year award, gardeners take notice.

These aren’t just pretty faces but are proven performers that have earned recognition through rigorous evaluation of their adaptability, pest resistance, and year-round appeal.

Three standout winners exemplify why these awards matter—Calamagrostis “Karl Foerster”, Stachys “Hummelo”, and Rudbeckia fulgida “Goldsturm”. Each brings unique strengths that solve common garden challenges while delivering exceptional beauty.

“Karl Foerster” feather reed grass transforms gardens with its striking vertical presence and remarkable reliability. Named the 2001 Perennial Plant of the Year, it offers benefits that extend far beyond its elegant appearance. This grass forms tight, upright clumps that rarely flop or spread aggressively, making it perfect for formal landscapes and also small spaces.

Its adaptability is legendary, thriving in conditions from full sun to partial shade and tolerating both drought and periodic flooding. That resilience makes it invaluable for challenging sites where other plants struggle.

It also provides four seasons of interest, beginning with fresh green growth in spring, followed by stunning wheat-colored plumes in summer that persist through winter, creating sculptural elements even when covered in frost or snow.

For wildlife, this ornamental grass serves as both shelter and a food source. Birds appreciate the seeds, while the dense foliage provides nesting sites and winter protection. The grass also excels in mass plantings, creating dramatic sweeps of texture that complement many other perennials.

Stachys officinalis “Hummelo”, the 2019 winner, revolutionizes how we think about ground cover and mid-border plants.

Unlike its aggressive cousin Lamb’s Ear, “Hummelo” stays precisely where planted while offering months of continuous bloom. The dense spikes of violet-purple flowers appear from early summer through fall, providing consistent colour when many perennials take summer breaks.

This Dutch selection thrives in diverse conditions, from full sun to partial shade, and tolerates both heat and humidity better than many traditional perennials. Its drought tolerance, once established, makes it perfect for water-wise gardens, while its compact 18-inch height fits beautifully in front borders or container combinations.

The plant’s long blooming period attracts beneficial insects throughout the growing season.

Bees, butterflies, and other pollinators visit the tubular flowers regularly, making it an excellent choice for pollinator gardens. Its neat, non-spreading habit means it plays well with companions, never overwhelming neighbouring plants or requiring constant division.

Rudbeckia fulgida “Goldsturm,” commonly called “coneflower,” earned its 1999 award through sheer dependability and spectacular late-season performance. When summer heat stresses many perennials, this rudbeckia hits its stride, producing masses of golden-yellow daisies with prominent dark centres from midsummer through early fall. This cultivar’s compact, clumping habit represents a significant improvement over the species, which can spread aggressively. It stays put while delivering maximum impact, making it suitable for formal and informal gardens alike

Its tolerance for various soil conditions, from clay to sand, and its ability to handle drought make it virtually foolproof and an ideal choice for xeric gardens. Wildlife benefits are substantial as goldfinches and other seed-eating birds flock to the spent flowers, while the blooms attract numerous butterfly species.

The plant’s sturdy stems rarely require staking, and the attractive seed heads provide winter interest while supporting birds through the cold months.

These three winners demonstrate why Perennial Plant of the Year recognition carries weight. Each plant solves real garden problems while delivering beauty, supporting wildlife, and requiring minimal maintenance. They prove that award-winning plants are reliable partners in creating landscapes that thrive year after year. Whether you’re designing a new garden or refreshing established beds, these proven performers offer the confidence that comes with recognition earned through excellence.

•••

The Okanagan Xeriscape Association is grateful for the ongoing financial support of the Okanagan Basin Water Board and is proud to be collaborating on the Make Water Work campaign. Check out the Make Water Work plant list at makewaterwork.ca.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.