Watch for transformation of OXA demonstration theme gardens

Photo: Judie Steeves Renovations are underway in the Mediterranean theme Garden at the Okanagan Xeriscape Association's demonstration garden in Kelowna. However, some plants such as this Nepeta racemosa (Catmint) will remain edging that bed. In the background is the Pollinator Garden, in this 2021 photo.

Winter is a time of planning for gardeners and that is exactly what the Okanagan Xeriscape Association board has been doing.

Board members and I have been tasked with renovating all of the theme gardens within the UnH2O Xeriscape Demonstration Garden, located in front of the H2O Aquatic Centre in Kelowna.

After enlarging the Native Garden last fall, we moved on to the Mediterranean Garden and after many tweaks we finally have a working plan.

It was decided early on that we wanted to achieve individual theme gardens which looked quite different from each other to highlight the many aesthetics you can achieve by following the seven principles of xeriscape. The newly-designed Mediterranean Garden will feature a specific colour palate of blues, purples, whites and silver with pops of yellow.

One of the focal points of the new garden will be a Rhamnus frangula “Ron Williams”. Known by the common name Fine Line Buckhorn, this deciduous shrub features feathery foliage on an upright columnar plant ideal for use as a vertical accent in small spaces. Reaching an ultimate size of five to seven feet tall by two to three feet wide, Rhamnus frangula will add texture and architectural interest while taking up little real estate in the garden.

The foliage of this shrub turns yellow in the fall, adding to its interest, with initial trials indicating that it does not seem to be a favourite of deer. Frost-hardy in Zones 2 to 7, this new cultivar is non-invasive so it should not be confused with older, weedy varieties.

We will keep the Nepeta “Walker’s Low” (Catmint) and echoing its purple-blue flowers with plantings of Scutellaria resinosa “Smoky Hills” (Skullcap), Lavandula x intermedia “Grosso” (Lavender), Salvia nemorosa “Lyrical Blues” (Sage), Penstemon schmidel “Delfts Blue Riding Hood” (Beardtongue) and Agastache “Little adder” (Hyssop).

We already have Scutellaria alpina planted in the raised bed but the Scutellaria resinosa is an improved selection, originally sourced from Kansas and is an exceptionally long-blooming, low-maintenance perennial.

Artemisia schmidtiana “Nana” (Wormwood), Salvia nemorosa “Sensation white” (Sage), Santolina chamaecyparissus (Lavender cotton), Silene uniflora “Druitt’s variegated” (Catchfly) and Gaura lindheimerii “Ballerina White” (Gaura) will provide silver and white accents.

I am especially excited to see the Gaura planted, as this ethereal plant’s dainty appearance belies a tough personality.

Punctuations of yellow through the garden will be achieved by planting Alyssum wulfenianum (Madwort), Phlomis russeliana (Turkish Sage), Delosperma nubigenum (Ice plant), Baptisia Decadence “Lemonade” (False indigo), and Anthemis “Susanna Mitchell” (Marguerite daisy). The Baptisia is one of those perennials where the long-lasting seed heads are almost more interesting than the blooms themselves.

The Mediterranean Garden was designed to ensure there will be a succession of colour throughout the growing season with the evergreen Pinus mugo “Slowmound” (Pine), Buxus sempervirens “Graham Brandy” (Boxwood) and Berberis thunbergii “Monlers” (Barberry) offering winter interest.

The plants chosen are all zonally appropriate for the Okanagan and will be drought-tolerant once established. We will add approximately 100 new plants to the Mediterranean Garden this spring, so drop by any Friday to watch us transform this garden at our weekly “Dig with Sig” event where volunteers help with garden tasks, ask questions, and make friends.

Check out our website at okanaganxeriscape.org to register for the upcoming “Creating Climate-Resilient Landscapes” workshop that will take place Feb. 28.

Thanks to financial support from our sponsors, tickets are only $55 including lunch. All the details are online. After the workshop, your next opportunity to interact with the OXA and have your xeriscape questions answered will be March 9 at the “Master Gardener’s Seedy Sunday” event taking place at Parkinson Recreation Centre.

The Okanagan Xeriscape Association is grateful for the ongoing financial support of the Okanagan Basin Water Board and is proud to be collaborating on the Make Water Work campaign. Check out the Make Water Work plant list at makewaterwork.ca.

Sigrie Kendrick is a master gardener and executive-director of the Okanagan Xeriscape Association.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.