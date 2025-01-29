Photo: Judie Steeves A cluster of colourful climate-resilient xeriscape annuals and perennials in a drought-tolerant flower border.

Following several years of erratic weather, on Feb. 28th you can learn how to create climate-resilient landscapes at a workshop organized by the Okanagan Xeriscape Association.

The day-long educational event will bring together a variety of experts to address various aspects of combatting the challenges brought on by climate change. Join us for the Creating Climate-Resilient Landscapes workshop, designed to educate, inspire and connect landscape professionals and enthusiastic gardeners with like-minded organizations in the Okanagan.

It will be held at the Capri Hotel and Conference Centre in Kelowna. Visit our website at www.okanaganxeriscape.org for all the details and to purchase your tickets for the event.

This is not limited to industry professionals. Anyone with a keen interest in creating climate-resilient landscapes is welcome.

Based on feedback received after the last OXA workshop for professionals, we decided to offer an early breakfast session on the principles of xeriscape for those new to the concept or looking to refresh and reinforce their knowledge.

The day will start at 7 a.m. with my session, the Seven Principles of Xeriscape. The main program will start at 8 a.m. with registration and then an introduction from Anna Warwick Sears. In her role as the executive director of the Okanagan Basin Water Board, she will focus on water management and sustainability, and why we should care about water conservation.

The question of how we conserve water used on the landscape will be addressed by a variety of speakers following her address:

• Mario Lanthier, with Crop Health Advising and Research, will speak about tree root management, which is so vital to the establishment of healthy, drought-tolerant trees.

• Ed Hoppe, with the City of Kelowna, will discuss the Water Smart program which is focused on understanding water use and reducing unnecessary water use.

• Ashley Hignell, from Foxglove Nursery, will discuss the newest xeriscape plants and other nursery updates.

• Robert Hogue, with Pegasus Horticulture, will focus on how to select drought-tolerant trees.

• Gordon Hiebert, with Cabin Operations, will talk about regenerative landscaping, restoring the environment and improving sustainability.

• Stephanie Aiken, with Urban Systems, will discuss inviting pollinators to your garden and creating meadow landscapes.

The last speaker of the day will loop around again to why we should care about water conservation and about fire prevention.

Dennis Craig is the assistant fire chief for the City of Kelowna, where he has been involved with the FireSmart initiative for more than eight years. After being deployed to multiple large wildfires with the B.C. Wildlfire Service, Craig is passionate about FireSmart and the importance of conserving water and creating landscapes which help fight fires.

We could not make this workshop a reality without the support of our sponsors—British Columbia FireSmart, the City of Kelowna, the Okanagan Basin Water Board, Sawchuk Developments, the Make Water Work campaign, Rotary Kelowna and Foxglove Nursery. We Thank them all.

Join us for this workshop. Our sponsor support allows us to offer tickets for just $55 per person ($50 for members) and each ticket includes lunch and two coffee breaks.

If you are unable to make this workshop, your next opportunity to meet us in person and have your xeriscape questions answered will be March 9 at the Master Gardener’s Seedy Sunday event taking place at the Parkinson Recreation Centre.

The Okanagan Xeriscape Association is grateful for the ongoing financial support of the Okanagan Basin Water Board and is proud to be collaborating with them on the Make Water Work campaign. Check out the Make Water Work plant list at makewaterwork.ca.

Sigrie Kendrick is a master gardener and executive-director of the Okanagan Xeriscape Association.

