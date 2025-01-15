Starting your plants from seed can be rewarding

Photo: Contributed Seed packets for xeriscape perennials lure gardeners to start planting gardens inside now for colour later outdoors.

It’s official, the self-proclaimed “crazy plant lady” is already excited to start seeds, even though it is still the middle of winter.

Whether you take planting to an extreme as I tend to do, with hundreds of plants started or just a few, starting perennial plants from seed offers an economical and deeply satisfying way to establish a flourishing garden that will return season after season.

Unlike annuals, most perennial seeds need to undergo a period of cold, called “stratification,” to germinate successfully. The process mimics nature, with seeds dropping in fall to undergo winter cold, then sprout with the warming of spring.

For many species, starting seeds in late winter or very early spring provides this natural cold treatment. Some gardeners even choose to winter-sow, which amounts to planting seeds outdoors in containers during winter months, allowing nature to handle the stratification process.

Other seeds require a treatment called “scarification,” which involves deliberately damaging or weakening a seed’s hard outer coat to improve germination rates, by allowing oxygen and water to penetrate more easily.

Common scarification methods include mechanical abrasion with sandpaper, nicking the seed coat with a knife or briefly soaking seeds in hot water. Those processes mimic natural ones, such as passing through an animal’s digestive tract or weathering in the environment.

The technique is especially vital for plants with hard seed coats, such as those found in the Fabaceae, or legume, family.

To start your perennial seeds successfully, you’ll need a high-quality seed starting mix, clean containers with drainage holes, clear plastic covers or bags for humidity, a bright location or grow lights, plant markers and fresh seeds. I also find heat mats to be invaluable for germination and growth.

Your growing medium should be sterile and well-draining to prevent damping-off disease, a common problem that kills young seedlings. Pre-moisten the soil before planting, aiming for the consistency of a wrung-out sponge.

Most perennial seeds should be surface-sown or covered with only a thin layer of soil, as many require light for germination. After sowing, maintain consistent moisture without waterlogging the soil. A spray bottle helps provide gentle hydration without disturbing the seeds. Maintain temperatures between 18 C and 24°C for optimal germination, though requirements vary by species.

The germination period for perennials can range from a few days to several months, depending on the species. Keep detailed records of planting dates and expected germination times to avoid giving up too soon on slower-growing varieties.

Perhaps the biggest challenge when growing perennials from seed is patience. Many species germinate erratically or take several weeks to emerge. Additionally, most perennials won’t flower in their first year as they focus the first year of growth on developing a strong root system. Understanding those natural growth patterns helps you to set realistic expectations.

While starting perennials from seed requires more time and patience than buying mature plants, the investment pays significant dividends. Beyond the considerable cost savings, you’ll gain access to unusual varieties rarely found at your local nursery, develop a deeper understanding of plant life cycles, and experience the satisfaction of nurturing plants from their very beginning.

As your tiny seedlings mature into strong, flowering plants that return year after year, you’ll find the extra effort was time well spent to create your own personalized garden.

The Okanagan Xeriscape Association is grateful for the ongoing financial support of the Okanagan Basin Water Board and is proud to collaborate with it on the Make Water Work campaign. Check out the Make Water Work plant list at makewaterwork.ca.

Sigrie Kendrick is a master gardener and executive-director of the non-profit Okanagan Xeriscape Association.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.