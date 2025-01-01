Plant trees and shrubs to help birds survive winter

Photo: Contributed The berries of native Mountain Ash trees provide much-needed feed for a variety of birds through the winter months: just one worthy reason to plant them.

The Okanagan Valley's unique climate and ecology make it a crucial habitat for both year-round resident birds and winter visitors.

By thoughtfully selecting and planting native trees and shrubs that provide food during the harsh winter months, homeowners and landowners can create vital food sources for local bird populations while maintaining our region's natural biodiversity.

Western Mountain Ash (Sorbus scopulina) stands out as one of the most valuable winter food sources for Okanagan birds. Its bright red berries persist well into winter, providing essential sustenance for Grosbeaks, Cedar Waxwings, and Northern Flickers. These hardy trees thrive in the Okanagan's climate and can reach heights of 20 feet, making them excellent landscape focal points while serving as natural bird feeders.

The Western Serviceberry (Amelanchier alnifolia) locally known as “Saskatoon”, offers multiple benefits throughout the year. While its berries are primarily available in summer, any remaining dried fruit provides emergency winter food for birds. The dense branching structure also offers crucial shelter during harsh weather conditions, making it an excellent addition to any bird-friendly landscape.

Ponderosa Pine (Pinus ponderosa), a signature tree of the Okanagan landscape, supports numerous winter birds, particularly seed-eating species like the threatened White-headed Woodpecker, Pygmy Nuthatch and Black-capped Chickadee. The large cones produce nutrient-rich seeds that become accessible throughout winter as the cones gradually open.

According to the South Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship Program there are approximately 55 species of birds and mammals, some endangered, that depend on these pines for food and shelter.

Oregon Grape (Berberis aquifolium) proves invaluable in winter bird gardens. Its blue-black berries, high in natural sugars, often remain on the plant throughout winter, providing vital energy for various bird species. This evergreen shrub's dense foliage also offers essential winter cover for smaller birds.

Red-Osier Dogwood (Cornus sericea) produces bluish-white berries that, while not a preferred food source, become increasingly important as other food options diminish during late winter. The plant's bright red stems add striking winter interest to the landscape while providing shelter for ground-feeding birds.

Snowberry (Symphoricarpos albus) holds its white berries well into winter, offering an important food source for ground-feeding birds like Dark-eyed Juncos and Spotted Towhees. While these berries are not typically first-choice food for birds, they become crucial during periods of severe weather when other food sources are depleted.

When establishing a winter bird habitat, consider creating multiple vegetation layers. Plant tall trees like Ponderosa Pine and Western Mountain Ash as backdrop elements, medium-sized shrubs like Western Serviceberry in the middle ground, and lower-growing Oregon Grape as ground cover. This layered approach mimics natural habitat structure and provides diverse feeding opportunities for different bird species.

Group plantings of the same species together rather than scattering individual plants throughout the landscape. Clusters of three to five plants create more visible and accessible food sources for birds while establishing more robust plant communities that better withstand harsh Okanagan winters.

Consider sun exposure and soil conditions when selecting planting locations. Most native Okanagan species prefer well-drained soils and full sun exposure, though Red-Osier Dogwood can tolerate partial shade and moister conditions. Proper plant placement ensures healthy growth and maximum fruit production.

While native plants generally require minimal maintenance, some care during the establishment period ensures long-term success. Water deeply but infrequently during the first two growing seasons to encourage deep root development. Avoid fall fertilization which may promote late-season growth vulnerable to winter damage.

Resist the urge to prune away all berries and fruits in fall cleanup. These food sources become increasingly valuable as winter progresses and natural food becomes scarcer. Similarly, leave some leaf litter under shrubs and trees, as ground-feeding birds often forage for seeds and hibernating insects in this natural mulch.

Beyond providing crucial winter bird food, establishing native plants creates year-round habitat value. These plantings support native pollinators during flowering periods, provide nesting sites in spring, and offer summer shade and shelter. As plants mature, they become increasingly valuable components of the local ecosystem, contributing to the Okanagan Valley's biodiversity while providing endless opportunities for bird watching and nature appreciation throughout the winter months.

The Okanagan Xeriscape Association is grateful for the ongoing financial support of the Okanagan Basin Water Board and is proud to be collaborating with them on their Make Water Work campaign. Check out its Make Water Work plant list at makewaterwork.ca.

Sigrie Kendrick is a master gardener and executive-director of the non-profit Okanagan Xeriscape Association.

