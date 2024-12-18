Grow xeric houseplants, which thrive with less water

Photo: Judie Steeves This pot full of succulents, mainly in the sedum family, is a good example of an indoor plant that requires extremely low quantities of water to thrive, indoors or out. It goes out during the warmer seasons of the year.

In a world where water conservation is increasingly critical and urban dwellers seek low-maintenance greenery, xeric houseplants prove a wise botanical choice.

These remarkable plants have adapted to survive in environments with minimal water, serving as a testament to nature’s incredible resilience.

Xeric plants, derived from the Greek word “xeros” meaning dry, have evolved extraordinary survival mechanisms in response to arid conditions. Unlike their thirsty counterparts that demand frequent watering, these plants have developed specialized structures and physiological adaptations that allow them to thrive where others would quickly fail to thrive and ultimately perish.

The magic of xeric plants lies in their remarkable evolutionary strategies. Many feature thick, waxy cuticles on their leaves that minimize water loss, succulent tissues that store water like living reservoirs, and extensive root systems designed to capture even the slightest moisture. Some have reduced leaf surfaces, dramatically decreasing evaporation, while others have grey-green or silvery leaves which protect against intense sunlight by reflecting heat away from the plant.

Cacti exemplify these adaptations most dramatically. Their photosynthetic stems, known as pads, replace traditional leaves, allowing them to conduct critical plant processes while minimizing water loss. Their spines are actually modified leaves which protect them from predators and decrease evaporation from their pads.

Species like the Bunny Ears Cactus (Optunia microdasys) and Golden Barrel Cactus (Echinocactus grusonii) make excellent additions to indoor spaces with minimal care requirements.

Cacti are long lived and slow growing so do not require regular re-potting. Although often grown as a houseplant and called a Christmas cactus (Schlumbergera bridgesii) should be noted as having significantly different requirements from its desert cousins, happiest in a shady, high humidity environment.

Many succulents make excellent xeric houseplants. Genera like Echeveria, Haworthia, and Sedum offer incredible diversity, from rosette-shaped specimens to trailing varieties. These plants store water in their thick, fleshy leaves and stems, allowing them to survive extended periods without supplemental irrigation.

One of the most striking architectural xeric houseplants can be found in the Agave genus, also known as Century plants in reference to the long time these plants take to flower.

Agaves feature a large rosette of rigid fleshy, spiny leaves above an extremely short stem often in shades of blue-grey.

I am always delighted to spend time working down at Sandhu Nursery in Osoyoos as it has specimens there that are up to six feet tall and wide and truly stunning. A similarly structured plant is the more readily available Snake Plant (Dracaena trifasciata) which stands out with its upright, sword-like leaves that not only conserve water but also help to purify indoor air.

Successful xeric plant cultivation centres on understanding their fundamental needs. Overwatering remains their primary threat, often causing root rot which quickly kills xeric plants and is more likely to lead to plant death than any stress caused by drought.

The key is to mimic their natural habitat with bright light and infrequent, deep watering, allowing soil to completely dry between watering. They like sun, sun, and more sun and as such should be sited in a south or west-facing location.

Well-draining soil is non-negotiable. A mix of standard potting soil, coarse sand, and perlite creates an environment that prevents water retention while providing necessary nutrients. Porous terra cotta pots are a fantastic choice for your xeric houseplants as they aid in evaporation.

Xeric houseplants are more than just plants but can act as living sculptures, transforming interior spaces with their diverse forms, offering designers and homeowners incredible aesthetic flexibility.

These plants represent a perfect intersection of beauty, functionality, and environmental consciousness. As with any new gardening endeavour, I suggest that those seeking to introduce these remarkable plants into their lives: start small. A single, well-chosen specimen can begin a fascinating journey into the world of drought-defying marvels.

Visit the Okanagan Xeriscape Association website to familiarize yourself with the many benefits of membership to the Okanagan Xeriscape Association and consider giving a membership as a gift to either yourself or a loved one this holiday season.

The Okanagan Xeriscape Association is grateful for the ongoing financial support of the Okanagan Basin Water Board and is proud to be collaborating with them on the Make Water Work campaign. Check out their Make Water Work plant list at makewaterwork.ca.

Sigrie Kendrick is a master gardener and executive-director of the non-profit Okanagan Xeriscape Association.

