Annuals provide a splash of colour to your garden

Photo: Sigrie Kendrick Colourful Cosmos is a xeriscape annual that not only delights people, but also pollinators like this native bee.

Bring on the show. These annual blooms are indispensable for garden colour.

Spring is in the air and these longer days are perfect for planting annuals for that glorious pop of colour in your garden. Whether planting in pots, baskets, window boxes or adding annuals to a perennial flower bed, there is little doubt these “one-hit wonders” really pack a punch.

True annuals are plants that complete their life cycle in one season and then die at season’s end, such as Zinnias and Cosmos. There are also perennials which are not winter hardy here in our growing zone, which we treat as annuals because they will not survive our winter temperatures. They include Verbena bonariensis and Osteospermums. There are literally thousands of annuals that can be used to brighten your garden areas in either sun or shade and are indispensable for giving newly-planted gardens that “full” look which is such demand.

For lots of great options with annuals, head to okanaganxeriscape.org and search our plant database for xeriscape options chosen for both their aesthetic and water conservation benefits.

Coming up in the Okanagan Xeriscape Association’s UnH2O garden right now are baby Tagetes tenuifolia, which successfully self-seed year after year. Also known as “Signet Marigolds,” this variety produces masses of simple yellow, orange and occasionally red blooms, a far-cry from its “pompom” cousin. These mounding plants reach a height of 18 inches and are therefore a perfect addition to the front of a border or for edging a walkway.

We also grow two Cosmos varieties in the garden, Cosmo bipinnatus and Cosmos sulphureus. Both are native to Mexico and Central America, where they thrive in arid conditions under full sun. Cosmos bipinnatus blooms in shades of white, pink, rose and bi-colour, reaching up to four feet high. Cosmos sulphureus flowers in warm shades of yellow and orange and can reach heights of six feet. Both Cosmos are drought-tolerant and are not fussy about soil. In fact, a rich soil may produce more vegetative growth at the expense of blooms, so do not fertilize Cosmos. The seeds of Cosmos can be sown directly into the garden after the threat of frost has passed or can be started indoors four to six weeks prior to last frost for earlier blooms.

One of my all-time favourite annuals is Verbena bonariensis or “Brazilian vervain.” Verbena bonariensis reach up to four feet in height with a width of two feet and blooms in lavender-purple flowers held on top of wiry stems. This annual is an excellent addition to mixed borders, cottage gardens and meadows where the slim stems give the effect that the flowers are floating on thin air similar to the effect of Gaura.

All of the annuals grown in both of our demonstration gardens are chosen to benefit bees, butterflies and all sorts of other pollinators. Visit either, or both, gardens to see their beauty for yourself.

I will be touring Okanagan nurseries and garden centres this spring supporting the many benefits of the Make Water Work plant list and campaign. Keep an eye on our social media for my schedule and stop in to say hi and to talk all things xeriscape.

The Okanagan Xeriscape Association is grateful for the ongoing financial support of the Okanagan Basin Water Board and is proud to be collaborating with them on their Make Water Work campaign.

Sigrie Kendrick is a master gardener and executive-director of the non-profit Okanagan Xeriscape Association.

