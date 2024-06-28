Foreign interference and Canada's democracy

Photo: Parliament of Canada South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings

It has been over two weeks since the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) dropped a bomb of a report about foreign interference in Canadian democratic institutions and processes.

The result is damaging to the reputation of all sitting members. I’d like to discuss what I feel is the best path forward to ensure the integrity of our democracy is protected.

The report which is built upon intelligence reports, identified that some parliamentarians, past and present, have been colluding with foreign governments either wittingly or semi-wittingly to interfere in Canadian politics. It specifically identifies interference in the Conservative leadership race.

While much of the report is redacted, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh took the necessary steps to obtain the required security clearance to view the unredacted version.

It is, however, not up to our political party leaders to release any names because to do so could jeopardize the ability of our national security systems to do the work to move from intelligence to evidence. The court of public opinion is not the right space either, but there are things party leaders can, and should, do to remove those named and safeguard our institutions.

All parliamentarians have an obligation to do everything they can to address foreign interference and I’m relived Singh took this step and he has been clear—there was no evidence any NDP MPs have collaborated with foreign powers.

We have never received any briefings to indicate this as a concern from the intelligence agencies.

But the allegations other MPs knowingly received help from a foreign government are deeply disturbing. Even more disturbing is our prime minister has known this since March and did little to address these grave concerns. Moreover, since 2018, the government received multiple repeated warnings and recommendations and did not act.

Today, Canada is vulnerable to foreign interference. While the names of the MPs identified in the report remain secret, Canadians will lose trust in their elected officials.

No one knowingly working against Canadians’ interests with foreign governments should be welcome in Parliament. I believe we must find a way to hold the MPs who are named in the report to account now. I believe that can be done in a way that does not compromise national security and due process.

We can start with a process led by each party’s leader. If there continues to be no consequences for MPs who knowingly help foreign governments act against Canadian interests, we will continue to be an easy target.

Removing MPs who knowingly participate in foreign interference would deter this behaviour and send a message that these countries cannot use our representatives in this manner.

Canadian political parties must put our country ahead of their own interests. Their leaders need to view the unredacted report and take action if their MPs are implicated. Unfortunately, despite his party being mentioned multiple times in the report, Conservative Leader (Pierre Poilievre) does not want to know if any Conservative MPs are named.

If he did, he would get the security clearance he needs to see the names. His unwillingness to do so is not leadership, it is turning a blind-eye to foreign interference when it serves him politically. So far, Singh is one of the only opposition leaders to have obtained the required security clearance to view the unredacted NSICOP report and clear his MPs.

I am deeply concerned that after having read the report, Singh is more convinced than ever of the conclusions of the NSICOP committee and the report that some parliamentarians are participants in the efforts of foreign states to interfere in our politics. This is unethical and contrary to the oaths and affirmations parliamentarians take to conduct themselves in the best interest of Canada.

Having the trust of our electorate is key to the integrity of our democracy. We cannot ask for anything less than a full RCMP investigation with access to all records and the cooperation of party leaders to ensure their members do not continue to compromise our political system.

Richard Cannings is the NDP MP for South Okanagan-West Kootenay.

