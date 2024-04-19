MP makes his case supporting carbon tax

Photo: Parliament of Canada South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings

In recent weeks, the Conservative Party’s rhetoric about the federal carbon tax has reached epic proportions.

So, I thought it was time to take another look at all the misinformation being thrown around. In other words, let’s “facts the tax.”

First, we don’t pay the federal carbon tax in B.C. as we’ve had our own carbon tax since 2008—so eliminating or reducing the federal tax would have no impact here at all. As well, studies over the past 15 years have shown the B.C. carbon tax has been effective in reducing vehicle emissions without negatively impacting the economy. So, the tax works in achieving its goal.

Over the past couple of years, Canadians have faced rising food and housing costs as inflation eats into our ability to pay for essentials. The Conservatives have claimed the federal carbon tax is the cause of rising food prices and increased use of food banks. But the Bank of Canada and experts from the University of Calgary have shown it only adds 0.15% to inflation.

So, if your grocery bill has gone up by $100, the carbon tax is only responsible for 15 cents of that increase. Grocery bills have gone up because of international inflationary pressures combined with corporate greed here at home.

Yes, the cost of transporting food has gone up, but the vast majority of that rise is due to external factors such as the world price of oil, which has, in turn, been influenced by global instability including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and troubles in the Middle East.

Indeed, the price of gas at the pumps in our region went up 10 cents on its own the week before the annual (B.C.) carbon tax increase of three cents per litre of gasoline in B.C.

The increase due to the rising price of oil goes directly into the pockets of the big oil companies that continue to post billions and billions of dollars in record profits. The five big oil companies in Canada made more than $38 billion in profits last year alone, and those excess profits account for about 10 times the amount of gas price inflation compared to that caused by rising taxes.

So yes, it costs more to drive your car or truck. But you can blame the oil companies for that, not the carbon tax.

When gas prices go up, it affects the price of everything. In fact, those oil company windfall profits account for about 25% of Canadian inflation costs.

So why not direct our anger and efforts towards the excessive profits and opportunistic corporate greed that are truly hurting Canadians? Why do the Conservatives point the finger at the carbon tax instead?

First, any tax is an easy target and a way to score political points. Second, the Conservatives know this is a good wedge issue, as (I feel) they are the only politicians who don’t believe in climate change and the need to bring down carbon emissions.

I got into politics to work across political lines and bring a voice of integrity and science to our governance. I have made a concerted effort to avoid negative politics, but on this issue, I cannot be silent.

The NDP has proposed several measures to help Canadians struggling with rising costs of everything and at the same time maintain pressure to lower emissions. NDP MPs have suggested Canada follow the lead of the United Kingdom, Spain and other countries in imposing a windfall tax on oil companies that would bring in billions of dollars to help Canadians who truly need that support.

We have also asked the government to take the GST off home heating fuels as a concrete way to help people through this affordability crisis. But again, the Conservatives and Liberals alike showed they weren’t interested in real solutions and voted against those proposals.

Climate change isn’t going away, in fact, we’re headed towards what could be our most devastating summer for drought and wildfire.

It would be irresponsible to abandon one of our best and cheapest tools for reducing emissions.

Richard Cannings is the NDP MP for South Okanagan-West Kootenay.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.