The Foodapolooza Challenge video from Capri Insurance shows they're game! The question now is, are the businesses they challenged?
Foodapalooza
Capri Insurance is game
More Foodapalooza articles
Recent Trending
Nola Kelowna SPCA >
- Cosby jury impassePennsylvania - 3:32 pm
- Police probe milk recallBC - 3:29 pm
- Look! Up in the skyVernon - 3:21 pm
- Fun with dad on SundayPenticton - 3:20 pm
- 5K Foam Fest is backKamloops - 3:02 pm
Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet
Nola Kelowna SPCA >
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
June 13, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
© 2017 Castanet.net