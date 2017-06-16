42683
39499

Foodapalooza  

Food challenges are flying

- | Story: 199685

Castanet's Foodapalooza is picking up steam.

Challenges are starting to fly, videos are being submitted, and the Kelowna Community Food Bank is the beneficiary.

So far, we've received videos from Total Restoration, Farris Law, Spence Valuation Group, MNP, Capri Insurance and Coast Capital Savings. And each of those businesses has challenged five others, who will challenge five others, and so on.

The idea is to collect food and cash for the food bank and record a YouTube video of your donation, issuing a challenge to five others.

The videos will be shown on Castanet to give donors the recognition they deserve – and the best one wins a $5,000 advertising package on Castanet.

The food bank's Tammy Jackson explains how it works:

  • Take a video of your company dropping off your food donation or donating online at cofoodbank.com and challenging five other companies.
  • Make sure they know they have been nominated and that they have five business days to complete the challenge. The food bank will help keep track of the contest. 
  • Post your video online https://www.castanet.net/foodapalooza/index.htm and tag them on Facebook. 

You can hashtag your post with #foodaplooza and #jointhefoodmovement.
The most needed items at the food bank are: pasta and sauce, canned tuna/chicken/salmon, Chunky soup, canned fruit and vegetables, baby food, and Boost.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Foodapalooza articles

40637
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3093583
5493 South Perimeter
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$579,900
more details
41225




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Nola
Nola Kelowna SPCA >


40980


39387


TGIF Gifs – June 16, 2017

Galleries
Get excited for some TGIF Gifs to take you into the weekend!   untitled untitled Ferrari Takes Down People untitled When the...
TGIF Gifs – June 16, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Get excited for the weekend!   untitled OH SHIT!! …
Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon panhandle the NYC subway in disguise
Must Watch
Hannah Montana: The New York years.
Katy Perry’s Witness World Wide online experiment a huge hit
Music
Katy Perry's Witness World Wide online experiment was a big...
James Hillier’s astonishing save at Ballagarey Corner, Isle of Man TT
Must Watch
This is a massive motorcycle race held every year in the Isle of...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
June 13, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39260