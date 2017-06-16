Food challenges are flying

Castanet's Foodapalooza is picking up steam.

Challenges are starting to fly, videos are being submitted, and the Kelowna Community Food Bank is the beneficiary.

So far, we've received videos from Total Restoration, Farris Law, Spence Valuation Group, MNP, Capri Insurance and Coast Capital Savings. And each of those businesses has challenged five others, who will challenge five others, and so on.

The idea is to collect food and cash for the food bank and record a YouTube video of your donation, issuing a challenge to five others.

The videos will be shown on Castanet to give donors the recognition they deserve – and the best one wins a $5,000 advertising package on Castanet.

The food bank's Tammy Jackson explains how it works:

Take a video of your company dropping off your food donation or donating online at cofoodbank.com and challenging five other companies.

Make sure they know they have been nominated and that they have five business days to complete the challenge. The food bank will help keep track of the contest.

Post your video online https://www.castanet.net/foodapalooza/index.htm and tag them on Facebook.

You can hashtag your post with #foodaplooza and #jointhefoodmovement.

The most needed items at the food bank are: pasta and sauce, canned tuna/chicken/salmon, Chunky soup, canned fruit and vegetables, baby food, and Boost.