42534
39827

Foodapalooza  

Ready, set, Foodapalooza!

- | Story: 198469

Castanet is kicking off a Foodapalooza for the month of June.

The fundraiser for the Kelowna Community Food Bank is co-sponsored by our Castanet Community Cruiser partners at Total Restoration.

The Foodapalooza aims to collect $50,000 and 50,000 pounds of food.

Here's how to join in:

Get your co-workers to collect as much food and cash as you can for the food bank, and then send us a fun video challenging five other businesses to do the same.

Challenged businesses have three days to respond and post their own video.

You can submit your videos here – and there is some incentive to be creative. The best video wins a $5,000 advertising package on Castanet.

The contest begins now, so start collecting and have some Foodapalooza fun!

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Foodapalooza articles

40637
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3090005
1985 Burtch Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$349,000
more details
39240


42788


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Dylan
Dylan Kelowna SPCA >


41940


42701


Elephants run to greet a new rescued baby elephant

Must Watch
Watch a whole herd run to greetings a new rescued baby elephant “Dok Geaw” at Elephant Nature Park. Dok Gaew is one...
Orlando Bloom’s mom sends his resume to top newsrooms
Showbiz
Orlando Bloom's mother has reportedly sent out a full resume...
Soccer player in Hungary sets a new bar for flopping
Must Watch
I’ve seen that move before when a 2-year-old does it when...
Janet Jackson planning fly-on-the wall reality show – report
Music
Janet Jackson is reportedly in negotiations to film her own...
Let ‘Prophets For Profit$’ tap into your deepest insecurities and find the perfect religion for you!
Must Watch
Put that existential dread to bed and let this For-Profit Call...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 30, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40083