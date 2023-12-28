Beat the holiday hangover with these super foods for your sorry head

Photo: Pexels

If holiday family gatherings had you nursing a hangover – here's some advice before 'never again' becomes 'one more time' on New Year's Eve.

The easiest way to avoid a hangover is not to drink at all, or modestly at least. But as one drink turns to more, that might not be possible for some party animals.

According to the Statistics Canada, the average household spends $1,125 on alcoholic beverages annually.

Most of that is consumed at home rather than at a bar or restaurant (28.4%), which at least points to people being smarter about drinking and driving.

It's clear that booze will likely make its way into many of our upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations.

With many celebrations at home, meal-box delivery service Chefs Plate has compiled a list of "ideal foods" to choose if you're feeling a bit worse for wear the following day.

Bananas

Bananas are rich in potassium, an electrolyte that is often depleted during alcohol consumption. They also contain natural sugars to help boost energy levels. Bananas are a great choice for a hangover as they help replenish electrolytes and provide a quick energy boost.

Ginger

Ginger has anti-nausea properties and can help soothe an upset stomach. Dehydration is a common hangover symptom, and ginger can aid in rehydration. Ginger tea can be effective in calming the digestive system and easing nausea associated with hangovers.

Eggs

Eggs are rich in cysteine, an amino acid that helps break down acetaldehyde, a toxic byproduct of alcohol metabolism. They also provide protein for sustained energy. Eggs are a good choice because they contain cysteine, which helps to break down acetaldehyde, a toxic substance produced when the liver metabolizes alcohol.

Coconut Water

Coconut water is a natural source of electrolytes, which can help replenish fluids and minerals lost due to alcohol's diuretic effects. Coconut water is a great hydrator and provides essential electrolytes, making it an excellent choice for post-drinking recovery.

Oats

Oats are a complex carbohydrate that can help stabilize blood sugar levels and provide a steady release of energy. They also contain B vitamins, which may be depleted after alcohol consumption. Consuming oats can contribute to replenishing essential nutrients lost during alcohol metabolism. Prepare oatmeal with milk, and add fruits such as berries, bananas, and kiwi for additional vitamins and fibre.

Chicken Broth

Chicken broth is rich in electrolytes, including sodium and potassium, which can help replenish those lost during alcohol consumption. It's also easy on the stomach and provides warmth. Chicken broth helps with hydration also, making it a great choice for a post-drinking recovery meal in colder weather. Add vegetables or shredded chicken for additional nutrients.