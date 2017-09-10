Photo: Contributed

For Canada’s 150th birthday this year, Castanet is featuring an Okanagan wine each week, celebrating the bottles of our Valley and the diversity of the Canadian wine industry, including suggested food pairings and Canadian music artist to listen to while enjoying a glass. For current availability, consult the winery.

Wine: Rosé, 2016

Winery: Roche, Naramata Bench

Why drink it? Sublimely unique, this is not a rosé you’ll encounter very often for two reasons. First, limited production from this new winery on the Naramata Bench (young winery, but long on winemaking experience that began in France). Second, it is made from the grape Zweigelt, more common in Austria than anywhere else, with a touch of Schonberger, a German varietal. A light floral scent on the nose is followed by a bright citrus and watermelon experience on the taste buds, with a crisp finish that lingers. Dry, with enough body to be a rosé that transitions from summer to fall.

Price: $18.90

Pair with: The trendiest salad around: watermelon (compressed, if you’re fancy), with feta or another crumbly, salty cheese. Throw on some toasted hazelnuts or candied walnuts and you are good to go. Also great with the last of the summer peaches, grilled with a dollop of crème fraiche.

Classic CanCon music pairing: Somewhere Out There, Our Lady Peace

Have a wine you'd like to suggest? Contact us at [email protected], and we will put you in touch with our wine writer.