For Canada’s 150th birthday this year, Castanet is featuring an Okanagan wine each week, celebrating the bottles of our Valley and the diversity of the Canadian wine industry, including suggested food pairings and Canadian music artist to listen to while enjoying a glass. For current availability, consult the winery.

Wine: Gewürztraminer, 2016

Winery: Ruby Blues, Naramata Bench

Why drink it? Care goes into this “gew”, and the more you explore the Naramata Bench, the more you realize that this bright white wine is very Naramata. On the nose, classic elements of lychee and tropical fruits – just a hint of mango – and enough rose petal to remind you of a wafting breeze from the neighbour’s garden on a warm day. The palate is crisp, refreshing, zippy (if you will), with some subtle lime notes leading the mix of citrus elements. A lingering finish of some spice notes rounds out each sip of this wine, which is great now, but also age worthy for a year or two.

Price: $20

Pair with: Crispy pork wontons as an appie, followed by a dinner of duck. Skip the sweet dessert course and instead opt for a cheese plate with a lighter blue cheese to contrast the flavours, some softer camembert, and a selection of dried fruit.

Classic cancon music pairing: Feeling Good, The Sheepdogs

