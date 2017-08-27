Pentage, Okanagan Falls

Photo: Contributed

For Canada’s 150th birthday this year, Castanet is featuring an Okanagan wine each week, celebrating the bottles of our Valley and the diversity of the Canadian wine industry, including suggested food pairings and Canadian music artist to listen to while enjoying a glass. For current availability, consult the winery.

Wine: Riesling, 2013

Winery: Pentâge, Penticton (Okanagan Falls)

Why drink it? Okanagan Riesling can vary wildly from sweet to bone dry. This classic from a winery high above Skaha Lake – the driveway is legendary – falls into the dry category but with just a hint of sweetness on the finish. A classic Riesling, after a good swirl in the glass the aromas gently ricochet out without even needing to take a deep breath. Stone fruits, minerality, and zest, which all come through on the palate, particularly an almost austere blend of lemon and a hint of pear. Coupled with a long finish with elegant spice notes, this wine pays great homage to this varietal.

Price: $20

Pair with: The balance of this bottle means you can drink a well-chilled bottle on its own, but the vibrant freshness and spice notes lend it to curries and dishes with a bit of heat, the wine cooling down your tastebuds. Worth trying with a ham and pineapple pizza too.

Classic cancon music pairing: Wonderdrug, Jann Arden

Have a wine you'd like to suggest? Contact us at [email protected], and we will put you in touch with our wine writer.